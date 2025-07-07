How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2: Date, time, fight card & more info

Check out how you can catch the fight live from London's Wembley Stadium

There's not long to go now until boxing's undefeated king, Oleksandr Usyk, and Daniel Dubois officially go head-to-head on Saturday, 19th July in London, England. The iconic Wembley Stadium will play host to the match, which has been brewing ever since Usyk completed back-to-back wins against the 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury. But can Dubois make up for his defeat from when they last met?

Ukrainian fighter Usyk beat the Brit when they last met in 2023 in a ninth-round knockout, which was dominated by a controversial low-blow punch from Dubois. With that all behind, though, Dubois has a second opportunity to put his demons and 'what ifs?' behind as he gets another shot at beating the undisputed fighter who holds the WBA (Super), WBO, and WBC belts.

Dubois also comes into the fight with the IBF title that Usyk vacated last year, allowing both fighters to leave with more belts than they arrived with. Amidst the Usyk vs Dubois 2 fight buzz, Tyson Fury announced that he intends to reverse his decision to retire from the boxing ring to pursue a trilogy with Usyk.

But, back to the fights and there's an exciting undercard, including two title fights on the schedule, including Lawrence Okolie's latest bout at heavyweight as he defends his WBC silver heavyweight title against former world champ Kevin Lerena.

There's one thing for certain: it's going to take some doing, as Usyk is one of the greatest fighters to have graced the ring in our time, with the stats backing him up all the way. If that has got you excited to witness some boxing history, then you don't want to miss any of the action from one of the biggest fights of 2025.

Let GOAL assist you with all the vital pre-fight info you require for Usyk vs Dubois, including info on when and where the event is taking place and how you can watch this year's boxing blockbuster live.

When is Usyk vs Dubois 2?

Date Saturday, July 1 2025 Location Wembley Stadium, London, England Start time Broadcast starts at 5:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET Main event ring walks Main fight ring walks expected at 9:50 pm GMT / 4:50 pm ET

The fight will take place at Wembley Stadium, which has hosted some great boxing matches in the past, including Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko (2017), Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (2022), and Joshua vs Dubois in 2024. The venue has up to 90,000 seating capacity and is home to the England national football team, boasting the title of being the largest stadium in the UK and the second biggest in Europe.

How to watch Usyk vs Dubois 2?

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 will be shown live on DAZN PPV in over 200 countries globally. It’s priced at £24.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the US. Buying a PPV fight with DAZN also provides 7 days of free access to the entire DAZN platform.]

A DAZN PPV bundle is also available where you can boxing fans can buy Usyk v Dubois II and The Ring III - Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz & Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda (July 12) - PPVs together for the special price of £39.99 in the UK and $94.99 in the US.

Watch Usyk vs Dubois 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If the Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois 2 fight isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Usyk vs Dubois 2 Fight Card

Weight class Fight Heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois Heavyweight Lawrence Okolie vs Kevin Lerena Light Heavyweight Lewis Edmondson vs Daniel Lapin Heavyweight Vladyslav Sirenko vs Solomon Dacres Super Lightweight Aadam Hamed vs Ezequiel Gregores Super Lightweight Lasha Guruli vs James Francis

Oleksandr Usyk boxing record

Nationality: Ukrainian

Ukrainian Age: 38

38 Height: 6ft 3in / 1.91m

6ft 3in / 1.91m Reach: 198cm

198cm Total fights: 23

23 Record: 23 -0 (14 KOs)

Daniel Dubois boxing record