How to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Punjab Kings.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a thrilling IPL match on Monday, 25 March 2024.

The Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, have been in the IPL since the inaugural season in 2008, but they have yet to win the coveted title. Even though they made it to the final in 2014 and lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders, they had only finished in the top four once before in the first season. Following their consecutive seasons of sixth-place finishes from 2019 to 2022, Punjab suffered a setback in 2023, falling to eighth place in the team standings. They now hope to turn things around and perform better this time.

As for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), they also have yet to win the coveted IPL title, even though they made it to the final three times. They almost made the playoffs last year, but an excellent hundred by Shubman Gill dashed their hopes in the playoff eliminator. RCB has kept most of the players from their 2023 season team, but they have added some strategic players to make their lineup stronger, which makes them look stronger on paper.

Below, GOAL brings everything you need to watch today's IPL Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings fixture.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Date & Kick-off Time

RCB will face off against the PBKS in a highly anticipated IPL match on Monday, 25 March 2024. The action will take place at 10:00 am ET at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.

Date Monday, 25 March, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:00 am ET Venue M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Location Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

How to watch RCB vs PBKS IPL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Cricket fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between RCB and PBKS online through WillowTV. The best streaming service for watching Willow TV is Sling TV.

SlingTV offers two packages with Willow TV, the Dashkin Flex Pack and the Desi Binge Plus.

A Sling TV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is only $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include Willow TV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you're guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Team News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Team News

Virat Kohli had an incredible season last year and formed a strong opening partnership with Faf du Plessis. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking for them to continue their outstanding performance this season, especially with Green joining the team and giving them a more potent middle order.

Dinesh Karthik is in his last season with R; they are counting on him to return to the form he showed in the 2022 IPL and help the team finish the games well.

Though Wanindu Hasaranga's departure casts doubt on this team's spinning unit, the addition of three decent seamers—Joseph, Dayal, and Ferguson—has strengthened RCB's pace bowling attack. Luckily, the team doesn't have too many injuries right now, which gives them a sense of stability as they prepare for the tournament.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Team News

With a lineup full of power hitters, Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan, are expected to start strong. Dhawan is anticipated to be the team's anchor in the center of an aggressively batting-oriented lineup.

Although Punjab's bowling ability is sometimes overlooked, they have one of the league's most potent pace attacks this season. While Nathan Ellis and Harshal Patel are well-known for their potency in the game's last moments, Arshdeep Singh is dependable at the beginning and death overs of the match. Experienced South African seamer Kagiso Rabada is leading the pace attack.

Additionally, Punjab Kings have a powerful spin combination in Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar, enhanced by Liam Livingstone's adaptability. The Kings are ready to leave their mark on the Indian Premier League (IPL) with this well-rounded and formidable lineup.

Head-to-Head Record

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Punjab Kings in IPL matches: