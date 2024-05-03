How to watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

How to catch all the action from the Miami International Autodrome this weekend

The 2024 Formula One season finally makes its way to North America for the first time this year, as Max Verstappen aims for yet another triumph in the Miami Grand Prix on the latest stop of the campaign.

The Dutchman, out for a fourth world title, has consolidated his prospects in previous years with a string of superb performances at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, and he will hope Red Bull can further iron out any kinks they might have here.

However, while Verstappen will be determined to add yet another trophy to his burnished collection, plenty behind him might sense the chance to spark an upset as the field crosses the Pacific from China en route to the start of the European calendar.

Carlos Sainz Jr., who took advantage of a snafu for the Red Bull man in Australia, will be among those, alongside Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and McLaren veteran Fernando Alonso, who will be chasing a podium finish.

It's shaping up to be a spectacular weekend of action, but how can you ensure you see every minute of action on the track in Miami? GOAL guides you through where to watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and the race itself.

Where is the 2024 Miami Grand Prix?

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 5th, in the familiar surroundings of the Miami International Autodrome, where it has been held since its inception.

The race was first added to the Formula One calendar in 2022 and is one of three races, along with the United States Grand Prix and the Las Vegas Grand Prix, set to be held in the United States this season.

Where can I watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix through ESPN. That includes the main race, though additional coverage of practice sessions, the spring race, and qualifying periods across the weekend are on ESPN+, offering round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

ESPN+ will have everything you need to relax and enjoy a weekend of F1 live from Miami. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

2024 Miami Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix runs over the full weekend, from Friday, May 3rd, through Sunday, May 5th. Practice, sprint qualifying, the sprint race, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, sprint qualifying, the sprint race, qualifying, and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (EST) Watch Friday, May 3rd Practice 1 12:30 ESPN+ Friday, May 3rd Sprint qualifying 16:30 ESPN+ Saturday, May 4th Sprint 12:00 ESPN+ Saturday, May 4th Qualifying 16:00 ESPN+ Sunday, May 5th Grand Prix 16:00 ESPN / ESPN+

Can I watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, meaning fans can access it and watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Miami Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in full or bite-sized highlights packages.

Likewise, the F1 TV service will allow customers to enjoy full replays of every race during the 2024 Formula One season.

FAQs

Where can I watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Miami Grand Prix on ESPN and stream it through ESPN+.

When was the Miami Grand Prix first held?

The Miami Grand Prix was first held in 2022, making it one of several non-traditional races added to an expanded Formula One calendar since the turn of the millennium.

Both editions have been held as part of a decade-long deal the sport has struck, which ensures it will be a fixture on schedules for the foreseeable future as part of a concentrated attempt to crack the American market further.

Who are the frontrunners for the Miami Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is the frontrunner for the Miami Grand Prix. The Dutchman is pursuing a fourth world title after securing three on the bounce with Red Bull.

The victor in both prior races to take place at the event, he will be chasing a third straight triumph here, though team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. are all expected to be in the mix too.

What race follows the Miami Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Miami Grand Prix is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, set to be held at Imola Circuit in Imola, Italy. Max Verstappen will be the defending victor from the 2022 event, which was canned last year due to the effects of Storm Minerva.