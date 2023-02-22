WATCH: Making a statement! Antony whips off Alejandro Garnacho's hat to reveal Manchester United youngster's new bleach-blonde hairstyle in training

Manchester United forward Antony whipped team-mate Alejandro Garnacho's hat off in training to reveal an interesting choice of new hair colour.

Garnacho enjoying breakout season

Antony revealed new bleach-blonde hair

Both training ahead of Barca tie

WHAT HAPPENED? The youngster made a statement to head coach Erik ten Hag when he scored against Leeds immediately after the Dutchman's comments about increasing his goal output. However, Garnacho rocked up to training on Wednesday and caught the eye in a different way entirely, sporting a completely bleached-blond look revealed courtesy of Antony.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Garnacho's recent performances have seen him rewarded with a new five-year deal, the recent displays of his Brazilian team-mate have placed doubts in the minds of some over his suitability at the club. Antony has been sidelined with a leg injury since February 5 and thus missed United's first leg draw against Barcelona last Thursday, but he is in line to return for the second instalment.

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? United's Argentine starlet Garnacho will also be eligible to feature in the return leg this Thursday, whether that be as a starter or off the bench.