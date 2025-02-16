How to watch today's St Mirren vs Hibernian Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between St. Mirren and Hibernian, as well as kick-off time and team news.

St Mirren will take on Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership at the SMISA Stadium on Sunday.

Hibernian are third in the standings with 33 points from 25 games so far. They are unbeaten in their last five league standings and will be confident of a win this weekend.

With just one win in their last five league games, the hosts are the underdogs heading into this game. They will need to be at their very best to take points off the visitors.

How to watch St. Mirren vs Hibernian online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

St. Mirren vs Hibernian kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership The SMISA Stadium

The match will be played at the SMISA Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

St. Mirren team news

St Mirren will be without Alex Iacovitti, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury but is expected to return later in the month.

The hosts also have Conor McMenamin unavailable, as he continues to recover from a calf issue.

Hibernian team news

The visitors, meanwhile, are dealing with multiple injury setbacks. Joe Newell is ruled out with a groin problem, while Marvin Ekpiteta misses out due to a thigh injury.

Elie Youan remains unavailable as the French forward works his way back from a foot injury.

