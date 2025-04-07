+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Liga Portugal
Estadio Jose Alvalade
GOAL

How to watch today's Sporting vs Braga Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Sporting CP and Braga, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting will take on Braga in the Liga Portugal at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Monday.

League leaders Sporting are involved in a tightly-contested title race with Benfica, as both teams are on 65 points. They have registered five wins in a row and will be confident of keeping that run intact.

Braga are fourth in the standings and will be looking to pick up a fourth consecutive win across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sporting CP vs Braga online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sporting CP vs Braga kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal
Estadio Jose Alvalade

The match will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 3.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sporting CP vs Braga Probable lineups

3-4-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

24
R. Silva
26
O. Diomande
2
Matheus
3
J. St. Juste
22
I. Fresneda
20
M. Araujo
42
M. Hjulmand
5
H. Morita
17
Trincao
57
G. Quenda
9
V. Gyoekeres
91
L. Hornicek
3
R. Bambu
2
V. Gomez
55
F. Chissumba
15
P. Oliveira
29
J. Gorby
21
R. Horta
8
J. Moutinho
16
R. Zalazar
77
G. Martinez
9
A. El Ouazzani

4-2-3-1

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Borges

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Carvalhal

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Sporting CP team news

Sporting CP have received a boost with Pedro Goncalves returning to full training, putting him in contention for a place in Monday’s squad.

Viktor Gyokeres, the league’s leading scorer with 30 goals, is expected to spearhead the attack once again as he looks to add to his impressive tally.

However, Rui Borges will be without Nuno Santo, Joao Simoes, and Daniel Braganca due to injury, while Alexandre Brito remains a doubt and will be assessed closer to kick-off.

Braga team news

Braga, meanwhile, continue to manage without Roger Fernandes, Jonatas Noro, and Fran Navarro, all of whom remain sidelined through injury.

Form

SCP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

BRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

SCP

Last 5 matches

BRA

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

15

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

