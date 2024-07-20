How to watch today's Sporting Kansas City vs St Louis City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Kansas City will host St Louis City in the MLS at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.

Only a point separates these two teams who are residing close to the bottom of the standings. The visitors have game in hand over the hosts though, and that means they have the opportunity to climb up above the hosts if they manage to win this clash.

Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis City kick-off time

Date: July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Children's Mercy Park

The match will be played at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV, Fubo, DirecTV, Sling, and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

Jake Davis and goalkeeper John Pulskamp will be absent from Saturday's game as they have been called up to the national team.

In terms of injuries, the Loons will be without Johnny Russell, Daniel Rosero, Memo Rodriguez, and Logan Ndenbe.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Pierre, Castellanos, Voloder, Bassong; Radoja, Walter; Vargas, Pulido, Salloi; Agada.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Melia, Schewe Defenders: Fontas, Voloder, Leibold, Castellanos, Bassong, Pierre, Rindov Midfielders: Radoja, Thommy, Flores, Walter Forwards: Pulido, Salloi, Shelton, Vargas, Agada, Afrifa, Tzionis

St. Louis City team news

For St. Louis City, Rasmus Alm and Tomas Ostrak are recovering from their injuries and will not participate in this weekend's match.

Brazilian duo Joao Klauss and Celio Pompeu are also been sidelined and will play no part on Saturday.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Parker, Nilsson, Hiebert; Loewen, Durkin; Klein, Kijima, Vassilev; Thorisson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Olivares, Lundt Defenders: Nerwinski, Girdwood-Reich, Nilsson, Markanich, Totland, Yaro, Watts, Hiebert, Parker, Wentzel, Reid Midfielders: Blom, Lowen, Hartel, Vassilev, Pearce, Klein, Kijima Forwards: Adeniran, Thorisson, Teuchert, Glover

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/04/24 Sporting KC 3 - 3 St. Louis City MLS 06/11/23 Sporting KC 2 - 1 St. Louis City MLS 30/10/23 St. Louis City 1 - 4 Sporting KC MLS 01/10/23 St. Louis City 4 - 1 Sporting KC MLS 03/09/23 Sporting KC 2 - 1 St. Louis City MLS

