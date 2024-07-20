How to watch today's Sporting Kansas City vs St Louis City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sporting Kansas City will host St Louis City in the MLS at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday.
Only a point separates these two teams who are residing close to the bottom of the standings. The visitors have game in hand over the hosts though, and that means they have the opportunity to climb up above the hosts if they manage to win this clash.
Sporting Kansas City vs St. Louis City kick-off time
|Date:
|July 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Children's Mercy Park
The match will be played at the Children's Mercy Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Sporting Kansas City team news
Jake Davis and goalkeeper John Pulskamp will be absent from Saturday's game as they have been called up to the national team.
In terms of injuries, the Loons will be without Johnny Russell, Daniel Rosero, Memo Rodriguez, and Logan Ndenbe.
Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Pierre, Castellanos, Voloder, Bassong; Radoja, Walter; Vargas, Pulido, Salloi; Agada.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Melia, Schewe
|Defenders:
|Fontas, Voloder, Leibold, Castellanos, Bassong, Pierre, Rindov
|Midfielders:
|Radoja, Thommy, Flores, Walter
|Forwards:
|Pulido, Salloi, Shelton, Vargas, Agada, Afrifa, Tzionis
St. Louis City team news
For St. Louis City, Rasmus Alm and Tomas Ostrak are recovering from their injuries and will not participate in this weekend's match.
Brazilian duo Joao Klauss and Celio Pompeu are also been sidelined and will play no part on Saturday.
St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Parker, Nilsson, Hiebert; Loewen, Durkin; Klein, Kijima, Vassilev; Thorisson.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Burki, Olivares, Lundt
|Defenders:
|Nerwinski, Girdwood-Reich, Nilsson, Markanich, Totland, Yaro, Watts, Hiebert, Parker, Wentzel, Reid
|Midfielders:
|Blom, Lowen, Hartel, Vassilev, Pearce, Klein, Kijima
|Forwards:
|Adeniran, Thorisson, Teuchert, Glover
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21/04/24
|Sporting KC 3 - 3 St. Louis City
|MLS
|06/11/23
|Sporting KC 2 - 1 St. Louis City
|MLS
|30/10/23
|St. Louis City 1 - 4 Sporting KC
|MLS
|01/10/23
|St. Louis City 4 - 1 Sporting KC
|MLS
|03/09/23
|Sporting KC 2 - 1 St. Louis City
|MLS