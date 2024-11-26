How to watch today's Sparta Prague vs Atletico Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Sparta Prague and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid will travel to Prague to face Sparta Prague up next in the Champions League at the epet Arena on Tuesday.

The club from Spain is on a five-game winning run across all competitions and will be confident of getting points from what should be a difficult challenge away from home.

While Atletico are 23rd in the standings, the hosts are 26th and are winless in their last four games. They will be hoping to cause an upset at home.

How to watch Sparta Prague vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Sparta Prague vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League epet Arena

The match will be played at the epet Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sparta Prague team news

Sparta will be missing Veljko Birmancevic and Angelo Preciado for Tuesday’s clash, but the Czech side has no new injury issues to address.

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico faces its own absences, with Thomas Lemar sidelined by a muscular injury. Robin Le Normand, though back in training following a severe head injury, is unlikely to be involved.

Nahuel Molina remains a significant doubt after pulling out of the Argentina squad during the November international break due to injury.

