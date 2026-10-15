Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 epet Arena

Today's game between Sparta Prague and Lillestroem will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Sparta Prague vs Lillestroem is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX. You can sign up and stream the match live via the links below.

Sparta Prague host Lillestroem at the epet Arena in Prague in the Europa League, with the Czech side looking to build on a strong start to their continental campaign.

Brian Priske's side arrive in this fixture having won all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their Europa League form has been particularly sharp, with a 4-1 victory over Ararat Armenia among the results that have them sitting third in the competition standings.

Lillestroem, managed by Hans Erik Oedegaard, come into the match in a more mixed run of form. The Norwegian side have struggled in Europe, losing to Torreense in their most recent Europa League outing, and they sit 22nd in the competition table.

The gap in continental standings tells its own story heading into this fixture. Sparta will be eager to press their position near the top of the table, while Lillestroem need a result to stay relevant in the competition.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Europa League fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Sparta Prague vs Lillestroem with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sparta Prague are managed by Brian Priske, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Lillestroem head coach Hans Erik Oedegaard also has no confirmed team news on file at this stage. Further squad details will be provided when available ahead of the match.

Form

Sparta Prague head into this match with a perfect record across their last five games, winning all five. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home win over Pardubice in the First League, and they also recorded a commanding 3-0 away win at Sigma Olomouc. Across those five matches, Sparta scored 14 goals and conceded just one, keeping multiple clean sheets in the process.

Lillestroem have been less consistent, recording two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw with Molde in the Eliteserien, while they did win 5-1 against Baerum in the Cup. The Norwegian side lost 3-0 to Viking and fell 2-1 to Torreense in the Europa League, conceding eight goals across their five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Sparta Prague and Lillestroem. This fixture represents a matchup without recent recorded history in the provided data.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Sparta Prague sit third, placing them among the competition's early pacesetters, while Lillestroem are 22nd, leaving them in urgent need of points to avoid falling out of contention.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sparta Prague vs Lillestroem today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: