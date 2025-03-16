How to watch today's Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United will take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at Hillsborough on Sunday.

Sheffield United are second in the standings with 77 points from 27 matches, only two points behind leaders Leeds. They need to win every game at this stage of the season to keep up with Leeds.

Sheffield Wednesday are 11th in the standings, but they have won their last two games and have scored three goals in both games. An upset may be on the cards this weekend.

How to watch Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United kick-off time

The match will be played at the Hillsborough on Sunday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Defenders Akin Famewo and Di’Shon Bernard remain unavailable due to injury, joined on the sidelines by midfielder Stuart Armstrong and winger Anthony Musaba.

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United are also dealing with multiple fitness concerns ahead of the Steel City Derby, with right-backs Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Clarke expected to remain out, along with Oliver Arblaster, Rhys Norrington-Davies, and Tom Davies.

