How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Seattle Mariners (30-23) wrap up a three-game set against the Washington Nationals (24-30) on Thursday afternoon at T-Mobile Park, riding high after a dominant showing in the series opener.
Seattle came out firing in Tuesday’s 9-1 blowout, thanks in large part to early home runs from center fielder Julio Rodríguez and catcher Cal Raleigh. Raleigh didn’t stop there—he launched a second homer in the fifth, leading a potent offensive outburst. That win followed a solid 6-4 road swing through San Diego, Chicago, and Houston, though the Mariners closed that trip with back-to-back defeats against the Astros.
Washington, meanwhile, got its lone spark from left fielder James Wood, who went deep in the fourth for the team’s only run. The Nationals have cooled off since their recent hot streak, dropping two straight and three of their last four after stringing together five wins from May 16–22.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs the Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Washington Nationals MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, and MASN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
Team
Local Network
Streaming Providers
Arizona Diamondbacks
DBACKS.tv
Atlanta Braves
FanDuel Sports Network
Baltimore Orioles
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Boston Red Sox
New England Sports Network
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago
Cincinnati Reds
FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
Cleveland Guardians
CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
Colorado Rockies
ROCKIES.tv
Detroit Tigers
FanDuel Sports Network
Houston Astros
Space City Home Network
Kansas City Royals
FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
Los Angeles Angels
FanDuel Sports Network West
Los Angeles Dodgers
SportsNet Los Angeles
Miami Marlins
FanDuel Sports Network Florida
Milwaukee Brewers
FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Minnesota Twins
Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
New York Mets
SportsNet New York
New York Yankees
YES Network
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Pirates
SportsNet Pittsburgh
San Diego Padres
Padres.TV
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area
Seattle Mariners
ROOT Sports
St Louis Cardinals
FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
Tampa Bay Rays
FanDuel Sports Network Sun
Texas Rangers
Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
Toronto Blue Jays
Sportnet (Canada)
N/A
Washington Nationals
Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
Seattle Mariners vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Seattle Mariners will take on the Washington Nationals in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.
Date
Thursday, May 29, 2025
First-Pitch Time
9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT
Venue
T-Mobile Park
Location
Seattle, Washington
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Seattle Mariners vs Washington Nationals team news, injury reports & key players
Seattle Mariners team news
Raleigh has been the engine behind Seattle’s power surge, belting a team-best 19 home runs to go along with 37 RBIs. His production places him second in MLB in homers and 15th in runs driven in. Raleigh enters Thursday riding a two-game hit streak and is batting .333 over his last five contests, with three home runs and four RBIs in that span.
Rodríguez has also found his rhythm at the plate, posting a .244 average with six doubles, two triples, and 10 long balls. He’s gone deep twice in his last five games, collecting seven RBIs while batting .348. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year looks to extend his current two-game hit streak. Infielder Jorge Polanco has chipped in 10 home runs of his own, while J.P. Crawford leads the club with a .261 average.
Seattle will turn to right-hander Emerson Hancock for Thursday’s finale. The young arm is coming off a steady outing in Houston, earning the win after scattering nine hits and three earned runs over six innings. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out three in the effort.
Washington Nationals team news
For the Nationals, Wood continues to be the standout in an otherwise inconsistent lineup. The slugging left fielder leads Washington with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs, ranking ninth and 15th in the league in those categories, respectively. Wood has hit safely in three consecutive games and is batting .263 across his last five, adding two home runs and seven RBIs along the way.
C.J. Abrams remains Washington’s top contact hitter with a .287 average, while Luis García and Nathaniel Lowe have both shown flashes despite subpar batting averages, .233 and .224, respectively. Lowe has chipped in eight homers and nine doubles to go along with 19 walks.
Southpaw MacKenzie Gore will take the mound for the Nats, looking to bounce back after being forced to exit his last start with left leg tightness. The lefty took a comebacker off the leg early in that outing against the Mariners but stayed in until the seventh before being lifted as a precaution.
Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
08.09.24
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox
2-7
08.09.24
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox
7-5
07.09.24
MLB
Boston Red Sox
Chicago White Sox
3-1
09.06.24
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Boston Red Sox
4-6
09.06.24
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Boston Red Sox
6-1