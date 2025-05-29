How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Washington Nationals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Seattle Mariners and the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Seattle Mariners (30-23) wrap up a three-game set against the Washington Nationals (24-30) on Thursday afternoon at T-Mobile Park, riding high after a dominant showing in the series opener.

Seattle came out firing in Tuesday’s 9-1 blowout, thanks in large part to early home runs from center fielder Julio Rodríguez and catcher Cal Raleigh. Raleigh didn’t stop there—he launched a second homer in the fifth, leading a potent offensive outburst. That win followed a solid 6-4 road swing through San Diego, Chicago, and Houston, though the Mariners closed that trip with back-to-back defeats against the Astros.

Washington, meanwhile, got its lone spark from left fielder James Wood, who went deep in the fourth for the team’s only run. The Nationals have cooled off since their recent hot streak, dropping two straight and three of their last four after stringing together five wins from May 16–22.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Seattle Mariners vs the Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Washington Nationals MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Local TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, and MASN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Seattle Mariners vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Washington Nationals in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Date Thursday, May 29, 2025 First-Pitch Time 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Park Location Seattle, Washington

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Seattle Mariners vs Washington Nationals team news, injury reports & key players

Seattle Mariners team news

Raleigh has been the engine behind Seattle’s power surge, belting a team-best 19 home runs to go along with 37 RBIs. His production places him second in MLB in homers and 15th in runs driven in. Raleigh enters Thursday riding a two-game hit streak and is batting .333 over his last five contests, with three home runs and four RBIs in that span.

Rodríguez has also found his rhythm at the plate, posting a .244 average with six doubles, two triples, and 10 long balls. He’s gone deep twice in his last five games, collecting seven RBIs while batting .348. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year looks to extend his current two-game hit streak. Infielder Jorge Polanco has chipped in 10 home runs of his own, while J.P. Crawford leads the club with a .261 average.

Seattle will turn to right-hander Emerson Hancock for Thursday’s finale. The young arm is coming off a steady outing in Houston, earning the win after scattering nine hits and three earned runs over six innings. He didn’t issue a walk and struck out three in the effort.

Washington Nationals team news

For the Nationals, Wood continues to be the standout in an otherwise inconsistent lineup. The slugging left fielder leads Washington with 14 home runs and 37 RBIs, ranking ninth and 15th in the league in those categories, respectively. Wood has hit safely in three consecutive games and is batting .263 across his last five, adding two home runs and seven RBIs along the way.

C.J. Abrams remains Washington’s top contact hitter with a .287 average, while Luis García and Nathaniel Lowe have both shown flashes despite subpar batting averages, .233 and .224, respectively. Lowe has chipped in eight homers and nine doubles to go along with 19 walks.

Southpaw MacKenzie Gore will take the mound for the Nats, looking to bounce back after being forced to exit his last start with left leg tightness. The lefty took a comebacker off the leg early in that outing against the Mariners but stayed in until the seventh before being lifted as a precaution.

Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record