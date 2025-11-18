How to watch today's Scotland vs Denmark World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Scotlandwill faceDenmark on Tuesday at Hampden Park, Glasgow, in a crucial World Cup 2026 qualifying match. Scotland is currently in a strong position to qualify directly for the World Cup for the first time since 1998, sitting at the top of their group. Denmark, narrowly missing out on automatic qualification with a recent loss, will be aiming to secure at least a draw to guarantee top spot. The fixture promises an intense tactical battle with both teams needing points to fulfill their qualification ambitions.

The match will be shown live on fubo, VIX, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Scotland vs Denmark kick-off time

The match will be played on Tuesday at Hampden Park, Glasgow, with kick-off at 3.45pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Scotland team news

Billy Gilmour and Lennon Miller have both pulled out of the Scotland squad with injuries.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn is also out and his absence will be the most concerning for the squad.

Denmark team news

Denmark also had to adjust their plans in the win over Belarus, with star striker Rasmus Højlund sidelined by illness and Jonas Wind taking his place up front.

Højlund’s availability for the next match is still uncertain, while Fulham defender Joachim Andersen is likewise battling a virus and may not be ready in time.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

