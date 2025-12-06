How to watch today's Sassuolo vs Fiorentina Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sassuolo and Fiorentina square off in Serie A this weekend in a matchup that features a confident home side with far more cutting edge and stability against a visiting team still searching for their first league victory of the season.

Sassuolo's momentum took a hit in their last outing as they had no response to Como, who stretched their unbeaten home streak to seven with a 2-0 defeat of the Neroverdi. That loss snapped Sassuolo’s brief two-match unbeaten run, but their overall return to the top flight has still been encouraging. Fabio Grosso’s men have collected five wins from their opening 13 fixtures, along with six defeats and two draws, scoring 16 and conceding 16 in the process.

Because of that steady work, Sassuolo sit comfortably 10 points above the relegation trapdoor and remain only seven points behind sixth-placed Bologna, who currently occupy the last European qualification slot.

On the other side of the divide, Fiorentina's downward spiral continued as Moise Kean struck the woodwork for the third time this season during their latest slip-up, a seventh loss in just 13 league games. Historically, no team has survived after being in Fiorentina's position at this stage, illustrating the size of the mountain the Viola must climb to stay in Serie A since returning in 2002.

Even a win won't lift Fiorentina out of the bottom three just yet, but it would put them within touching distance of the three clubs sitting on 11 points, Cagliari, Genoa and Parma, and preventing that gap from widening is absolutely critical.

Sassuolo team news

Sassuolo do have injury concerns piling up. Luca Lipani is questionable due to illness, and Grosso remains without a long list of absentees: Domenico Berardi (muscle), Edoardo Pieragnolo (knee), Aster Vranckx, Daniel Boloca (knee), Filippo Romagna (calf), Stefano Turati (wrist), Laurs Skjellerup (muscle) and Yeferson Paz (hip).

With talisman Berardi, four goals and three assists, unavailable, the attacking burden falls heavily on Andrea Pinamonti, who has already netted four times this season. Armand Lauriente, with two goals and an assist, is expected to play a key supporting role.

Fiorentina team news

Fiorentina's leading scorer so far, Rolando Mandragora, has chipped in only three goals, and the Viola desperately need last season's main threat, Kean, to rediscover his scoring touch if they want to pull themselves out of danger. The Italy international could be paired with Albert Gudmundsson on Saturday as Vanoli searches for solutions.

Defensively, Fiorentina are also stretched. Martin Pongracic is missing through suspension after accumulating five yellow cards, while Tariq Lamptey (knee) and Robin Gosens (thigh) remain sidelined.

