How to watch today's San Diego vs St Louis City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

San Diego will take on St Louis City in Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.

San Diego won their first game of the new season when they beat LA Galaxy 2-0 a few days ago. Anders Dreyer scored a brace in that game to help Saturday's hosts pick up the win. St Louis were held by Colorado Rapids in their season opener and will be hoping they can pick up their first win here.

San Diego FC vs St. Louis City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

San Diego FC team news

Anders Dreyes opened his account with two goals in San Diego's first game of the season. He will be the one to watch out for this weekend as well.

St. Louis City team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for St Louis ahead of their second game of the season. They will be hoping they can pick up their first win of the new season against San Diego.

