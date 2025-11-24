+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
team-logoSan Diego FC
Snapdragon Stadium
team-logoMinnesota United
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's San Diego vs Minnesota United MLS play-offs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between San Diego FC and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego will host Minnesota United on Monday at Snapdragon Stadium for a Western Conference Semifinal match in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

This is a high-stakes playoff match between two closely matched teams, with San Diego having a strong home record and Minnesota United aiming to leverage their tactical discipline. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Diego vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

San Diego FC vs Minnesota United kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Playoff
Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played on Monday at Snapdragon Stadium, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

San Diego FC vs Minnesota United lineups

San Diego FCHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestMIN
13
P. Sisniega
97
C. McVey
27
L. Bombino
26
M. Duah
25
I. Pilcher
8
O. Valakari
20
A. Godoy
6
J. Tverskov
10
A. Dreyer
90
A. Pellegrino
21
C. Baird
97
D. St. Clair
21
B. Hlongwane
15
M. Boxall
13
A. Markanich
23
M. Duggan
67
C. Harvey
17
R. Lod
25
N. Triantis
26
J. Pereyra
20
W. Trapp
9
K. Yeboah

5-4-1

MINAway team crest

SDI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Varas

MIN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Ramsay

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

San Diego team news

Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos is unavailable for San Diego on Monday after suffering a broken cheekbone, while Aiden Joshua Harangi faces a late fitness check.

Oscar Verhoven, Alejandro Alvarado and Andrés Reyes are all out of contention due to injuries. 

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota will be without Jeong Ho-yeon, who is sidelined with a cruciate ligament tear.

Joseph Rosales must serve a suspension following his recent red card.

Form

SDI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MIN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

SDI

Last 2 matches

MIN

1

Win

0

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
2/2

Standings

Useful links

