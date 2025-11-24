How to watch today's San Diego vs Minnesota United MLS play-offs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

San Diego will host Minnesota United on Monday at Snapdragon Stadium for a Western Conference Semifinal match in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

This is a high-stakes playoff match between two closely matched teams, with San Diego having a strong home record and Minnesota United aiming to leverage their tactical discipline.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Diego vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

San Diego FC vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played on Monday at Snapdragon Stadium, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

San Diego team news

Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos is unavailable for San Diego on Monday after suffering a broken cheekbone, while Aiden Joshua Harangi faces a late fitness check.

Oscar Verhoven, Alejandro Alvarado and Andrés Reyes are all out of contention due to injuries.

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota will be without Jeong Ho-yeon, who is sidelined with a cruciate ligament tear.

Joseph Rosales must serve a suspension following his recent red card.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SDI Last 2 matches MIN 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win San Diego FC 1 - 3 Minnesota United

Minnesota United 2 - 4 San Diego FC 5 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

