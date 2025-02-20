How to watch today's Roma vs Porto Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Roma and FC Porto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will host Porto in the second leg of the Europa League knockout stage playoffs at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday.

These two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the competition and will be going all out in this one to cement their place in the next round.

Francisco Moura helped Porto secure the equalizer in the first leg and it will be interesting to see their approach away from home.

Roma vs FC Porto kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Claudio Ranieri will have to navigate this fixture without two key players from last week, as both Bryan Cristante and Alexis Saelemaekers are suspended.

Despite being substituted at halftime during Roma’s weekend victory over Parma due to an ankle issue, Gianluca Mancini is expected to be available.

FC Porto team news

As for Porto, Marko Grujić and Martim Fernandes remain unavailable due to injury, while the team opted to rest several key players in their recent match against Farense.

