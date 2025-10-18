+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoRoma
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
team-logoInter
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Roma vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma host Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico this weekend in what promises to be a heavyweight Serie A showdown early in the season.

Both clubs have hit the ground running, setting up an intriguing battle of contrasts: Inter's explosive attacking flair against Roma's rock-solid defensive resilience. 

With the Giallorossi currently occupying second place and the Nerazzurri close behind in fourth after six rounds, this clash could serve as an early barometer for the title race. It's a statement-making opportunity for either side to prove they're more than just fast starters in the 2025-26 campaign; they're in it for the long haul.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
DAZNWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Roma vs Inter kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET or 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma vs Inter lineups

RomaHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestINT
99
M. Svilar
22
M. Hermoso
23
G. Mancini
5
E. N'Dicka
17
M. Kone
4
C
B. Cristante
43
Wesley
7
L. Pellegrini
18
M. Soule
19
M. Celik
21
P. Dybala
1
Y. Sommer
25
M. Akanji
95
A. Bastoni
15
F. Acerbi
23
N. Barella
20
H. Calhanoglu
2
D. Dumfries
22
H. Mkhitaryan
32
F. Dimarco
10
C
L. Martinez
14
A. Bonny

3-5-2

INTAway team crest

ROM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Gasperini

INT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Roma team news

For Roma, Paulo Dybala could be reinstated to the starting lineup after shaking off recent fitness woes, though there's concern over Angelino, who remains a major doubt due to a bout of bronchitis.

Inter team news

Suspended for Italy's World Cup qualifier this evening, Alessandro Bastoni will make an early return to club duty, giving Inter a timely boost ahead of the weekend.

The Nerazzurri will also see their Dutch duo, Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij, report back to training later in the day, further strengthening Cristian Chivu's defensive options. Additionally, Petar Sucic and Piotr Zielinski are both expected to be part of the matchday squad.

Form

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ROM

Last 5 matches

INT

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

3

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

