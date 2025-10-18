How to watch today's Roma vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Roma host Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico this weekend in what promises to be a heavyweight Serie A showdown early in the season.

Both clubs have hit the ground running, setting up an intriguing battle of contrasts: Inter's explosive attacking flair against Roma's rock-solid defensive resilience.

With the Giallorossi currently occupying second place and the Nerazzurri close behind in fourth after six rounds, this clash could serve as an early barometer for the title race. It's a statement-making opportunity for either side to prove they're more than just fast starters in the 2025-26 campaign; they're in it for the long haul.

How to watch Roma vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Roma vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The match will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET or 11:45 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

For Roma, Paulo Dybala could be reinstated to the starting lineup after shaking off recent fitness woes, though there's concern over Angelino, who remains a major doubt due to a bout of bronchitis.

Inter team news

Suspended for Italy's World Cup qualifier this evening, Alessandro Bastoni will make an early return to club duty, giving Inter a timely boost ahead of the weekend.

The Nerazzurri will also see their Dutch duo, Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij, report back to training later in the day, further strengthening Cristian Chivu's defensive options. Additionally, Petar Sucic and Piotr Zielinski are both expected to be part of the matchday squad.

