How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and El Clasico start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arguably the biggest match on the football calendar will take place at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday afternoon, with La Liga champions Real Madrid welcoming current division leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos, who are the reigning Spanish and European champions, are currently second in the La Liga table following a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo, boasting 24 points from their opening 10 matches of the campaign, while Barcelona sit atop, with a successful start seeing them collect 27 points after 10 rounds.

Last weekend against out-of-sorts Sevilla, the Blaugrana were the favourites to take away three points and did not disappoint as they cruised to a thumping 5-1 win. A victory over Los Blancos on Saturday would be a significant step toward solidifying their push for the La Liga title.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

El Clasico will be available to watch on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the US. Fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Barcelona will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Saturday, October 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Real Madrid's first-choice goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, is still a doubt due to a hip issue, which could allow Andriy Lunin to remain in goal on Saturday.

Dani Carvajal has unfortunately had his season cut short due to a severe knee injury sustained against Villarreal, paving the way for Lucas Vazquez to retain his place as the right-back.

David Alaba and Brahim Diaz are both sidelined and unavailable for selection for Real Madrid.

There are unlikely to be any surprises when it comes to their XI, with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham both expected to start this high-profile clash, while Aurelien Tchouameni should anchor the midfield alongside Fede Valverde for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Militao, Vazquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rogrygo, Endrick

Barcelona team news

Barcelona’s injury woes had previously led manager Hansi Flick to call upon La Masia talent, but the German coach was able to reintroduce several senior players into his squad last Sunday.

Star midfielder Gavi was handed a chance to shine, even taking the captain's armband from Pedri, as he made his much-anticipated return from injury, playing a few minutes in the 5-1 victory over Sevilla. This was his first appearance since suffering a devastating ACL injury while on international duty with Spain last November.

Lamine Yamal overcame a recent injury scare and was available for selection, while Fermin Lopez came on as a substitute. Looking ahead, Dani Olmo and Frenkie de Jong are also in contention for a return to action this weekend after being unused substitutes against Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Wojciech Szczesny may have to wait for his first start at the club, as Inaki Pena continues to impress in goal.

At the other end of the pitch, veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski simply cannot stop scoring and contributing to Flick's setup, bagging a well-taken brace against Sevilla.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Victor, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Garcia, Fort, Kounde, Martin, Dominguez, Cuenca Midfielders: Pedri, Torre, Casado, G. Fernandez, De Jong, Olmo Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal, A. Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 04/08/24 Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid Club Friendly Games 22/04/24 Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona La Liga 15/01/24 Real Madrid 4-1 Barcelona Supercopa de España 28/10/23 Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid La Liga 30/07/23 Barcelona 3-0 Real Madrid Club Friendly Games

Useful links