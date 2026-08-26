LaLiga - Game Week 1 26 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will kick-off at Aug 26, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad is available to watch in the United States on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select. Watch live via the options listed below.

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Estadio Bernabeu in Madrid in a LaLiga fixture that marks Los Blancos' first home game of the new campaign.

Jose Mourinho's side arrive in strong form, having won their opening league match away at Espanyol. The Portuguese coach has since declared the squad closed for incoming transfers, telling reporters he is satisfied with the tools at his disposal.

Mourinho has also used the build-up to this game to call for better protection for Vinicius Junior, comparing the treatment the Brazilian receives from opponents to schoolyard bullying. With the winger in the projected starting XI, his battle against Real Sociedad's defence will be one to watch.

Real Sociedad arrive at the Bernabeu having lost all five of their most recent matches, including a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Real Betis on the opening weekend. Pellegrino Matarazzo's side have conceded ten goals across those five games and will need a significant improvement to trouble the hosts.

Sociedad sit 19th in the early LaLiga table, making this a testing assignment against a side with genuine title ambitions. The visitors will at least be familiar with this fixture, having met Madrid four times already in the past 18 months across league and cup competitions.

For those looking to watch the action, TV channel and live stream options for this LaLiga match are listed below.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho is without several players for this fixture. Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Raul Asencio, and Thiago Pitarch are all listed as injured. Mourinho's projected XI features Thibaut Courtois in goal, with a back four of Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Bernardo Silva and Federico Valverde are named in midfield alongside Jude Bellingham, with Arda Guler supporting Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

For Real Sociedad, Alvaro Odriozola is the only player listed as injured. Pellegrino Matarazzo's projected XI has Alex Remiro in goal, with a back line of Sergio Gomez, Jon Martin, Jon Aramburu, and Igor Zubeldia. Ander Barrenetxea, Takefusa Kubo, Yangel Herrera, and Carlos Soler fill the midfield positions, with Luka Sucic and Mikel Oyarzabal leading the attack.

Form

Real Madrid enter this match with four wins from their last five outings, their only dropped points coming in a 2-2 pre-season draw with Fiorentina. Their most recent result was a 1-2 LaLiga win at Espanyol on August 22, and they also beat Schalke 04 3-0 and Deportivo de A Coruna 1-0 in pre-season. Across their last five matches, Madrid have scored nine goals and conceded three.

Real Sociedad have lost all five of their most recent games. Their last outing was a 1-0 LaLiga defeat to Real Betis on August 21, and they also lost 3-1 to Chelsea in a pre-season friendly. Two defeats to FC Koeln and a 2-1 loss to Toulouse complete a run of five straight losses. Matarazzo's side have scored three goals and conceded ten across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on February 14, 2026, when Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 4-1 at the Bernabeu. Before that, Sociedad won 1-2 at home against Madrid in LaLiga on September 13, 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Real Madrid have won three times, with one draw and one Real Sociedad win. The sides also met twice in the Copa del Rey, including a 4-4 draw at the Bernabeu in April 2025.

Standings

In the early LaLiga table, Real Madrid sit seventh while Real Sociedad are placed 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: