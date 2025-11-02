How to watch today's Real Betis vs Mallorca La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Betis host Mallorca at Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, on Sunday in La Liga action.

Betis currently rank seventh in the league, aiming to consolidate their spot in the European places, while Mallorca, sitting 17th, are looking to put distance between themselves and the relegation zone. Historically, Betis have the upper hand in this fixture, winning 10 of the last 16 encounters.

The match will be shown live on fubo, DIrecTV and ESPN in the US.

The match will be played at Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, on Sunday, with kick-off at 4pm ET for fans in the US.

Real Betis will head into Sunday’s clash without Isco and Junior Firpo, both sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, Nelson Deossa is battling illness and will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

For Mallorca, Toni Lato is nearing a comeback but isn’t expected to feature just yet, while Marash Kumbulla faces a race against time to recover from a lingering hamstring issue.

