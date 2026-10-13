Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven will kick off at 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven in the United States are listed below.

RB Leipzig host PSV Eindhoven at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in a Champions League fixture that arrives at a difficult moment for the German side.

Martin Demichelis is under mounting pressure after a stuttering start to the 2026/27 season. Leipzig sit 32nd in the Champions League standings, and a second defeat in the competition would leave them in a precarious position in the league phase.

PSV arrive in far better shape. Peter Bosz's side are 19th in the Champions League table and come into this game off the back of a 2-0 Eredivisie win over SC Heerenveen, a result that extended their momentum heading into the European fixture.

Leipzig's recent domestic form has been erratic. A 6-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt showed what they are capable of, but that result sits alongside heavy defeats to Bayer Leverkusen and a 4-1 loss to Como in their Champions League opener.

PSV carry a significant injury list into this game, with Bosz needing to manage his resources carefully across a congested schedule. Despite those absences, the Dutch side have shown enough quality to make them a genuine threat on the road.

This is a fixture that matters considerably more to Leipzig than it does to PSV at this stage. A loss at the Red Bull Arena would deepen questions about Demichelis and the direction of the club under his management.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven live.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Leipzig have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding 10. Their most recent outing was a commanding 6-0 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt, though that followed a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Earlier in the run, they beat Hamburger SV 5-0 but suffered a 4-1 Champions League loss to Como and a 3-1 reverse at Werder Bremen.

PSV have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Eredivisie win over SC Heerenveen, which followed a 3-2 defeat to FC Twente. Bosz's side also beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-1, drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, and won 3-1 away at Ajax in that period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven has been provided for this fixture. Further information will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Leipzig's position of 32nd places them firmly in the bottom tier of the league phase, where results are becoming urgent. PSV sit 19th, a position that keeps them in contention but makes this a fixture they can approach with considerably more freedom than their hosts.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: