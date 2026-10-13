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Champions League
team-logoRB Leipzig
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
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Watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, confirmed teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven
RB Leipzig
PSV Eindhoven
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven will kick off at 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven in the United States are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Click here

ViX

ViX

Click here

RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven lineups

4-2-3-1
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
page.match.formation.title
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
4-2-3-1
M. VandevoordtM. VandevoordtC. LukebaC. LukebaW. OrbanW. OrbanD. RaumD. RaumR. BakuR. BakuA. NusaA. NusaE. BanzuziE. BanzuziB. GrudaB. GrudaN. El AynaouiN. El AynaouiC. NkunkuC. NkunkuR. CruzR. CruzM. KovarM. KovarS. DestS. DestL. GeertruidaL. GeertruidaF. KosticF. KosticA. ObispoA. ObispoMauro JuniorMauro JuniorR. van BommelR. van BommelK. SanoK. SanoG. TilG. TilI. PerisicI. PerisicS. MijnansS. Mijnans
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
4-2-3-1
RB Leipzig

Starting XI

PSV Eindhoven

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Demichelis
  • P. Bosz
RB Leipzig

Injuries and Suspensions

PSV Eindhoven

RB Leipzig host PSV Eindhoven at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in a Champions League fixture that arrives at a difficult moment for the German side.

Martin Demichelis is under mounting pressure after a stuttering start to the 2026/27 season. Leipzig sit 32nd in the Champions League standings, and a second defeat in the competition would leave them in a precarious position in the league phase.

PSV arrive in far better shape. Peter Bosz's side are 19th in the Champions League table and come into this game off the back of a 2-0 Eredivisie win over SC Heerenveen, a result that extended their momentum heading into the European fixture.

Leipzig's recent domestic form has been erratic. A 6-0 demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt showed what they are capable of, but that result sits alongside heavy defeats to Bayer Leverkusen and a 4-1 loss to Como in their Champions League opener.

PSV carry a significant injury list into this game, with Bosz needing to manage his resources carefully across a congested schedule. Despite those absences, the Dutch side have shown enough quality to make them a genuine threat on the road.

This is a fixture that matters considerably more to Leipzig than it does to PSV at this stage. A loss at the Red Bull Arena would deepen questions about Demichelis and the direction of the club under his management.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven live.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

RBL

RBL - Form

SVW
L3-1
COM
L4-1
HSV
W5-0
B04
L2-0
SGE
W6-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PSV

PSV - Form

AJX
W1-3
SHK
D1-1
SPA
W4-1
TWE
L3-2
HEE
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Leipzig have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and conceding 10. Their most recent outing was a commanding 6-0 Bundesliga win over Eintracht Frankfurt, though that followed a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Earlier in the run, they beat Hamburger SV 5-0 but suffered a 4-1 Champions League loss to Como and a 3-1 reverse at Werder Bremen.

PSV have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Eredivisie win over SC Heerenveen, which followed a 3-2 defeat to FC Twente. Bosz's side also beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-1, drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, and won 3-1 away at Ajax in that period.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven has been provided for this fixture. Further information will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
2
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
4
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
5
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
6
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
9
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
11
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
11
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
13
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
15
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
15
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
17
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
18
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
21
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
22
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
22
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
24
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
25
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
26
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
28
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
29
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
30
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
31
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, Leipzig's position of 32nd places them firmly in the bottom tier of the league phase, where results are becoming urgent. PSV sit 19th, a position that keeps them in contention but makes this a fixture they can approach with considerably more freedom than their hosts.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch RB Leipzig vs PSV Eindhoven today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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