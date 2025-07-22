How to watch today's Rangers vs Panathanaikos Champions League qualifier: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League Qualification match between Rangers and Panathinaikos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A new Champions League campaign begins at Ibrox as Rangers host Panathinaikos in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round tie on Tuesday.

Both teams look to make an early statement in Europe as they build towards their respective domestic seasons, with Rangers beginning their first competitive game under head coach Russell Martin and Panathinaikos aiming to return to the Champions League group stage after several years.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Rangers vs Panathinaikos online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Rangers TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Rangers vs Panathinaikos kick-off time

Champions League Qualification - Champions League Qualification Ibrox Stadium

The match will be played at Ibrox on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers enter the match amid widespread summer changes. Head coach Russell Martin is set to hand competitive debuts to several new signings, including Nasser Djiga, who is favored to start in central defense following his loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Max Aarons is another candidate for a starting full-back role after a promising pre-season. Kieran Dowell could feature after an impressive loan spell at Birmingham City, and Danilo is likely to lead the line as Cyriel Dessers continues to be linked with a move away from Glasgow.

Rabbi Matondo is ruled out due to injury, and new forward Djeidi Gassama is not expected to start, though he could feature off the bench.

Panathinaikos team news

Panathinaikos arrive in Glasgow after a confidence-boosting 3-1 win over Westerlo in preseason, but the team is dealing with some injury setbacks. Key summer signing Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, expected to play a pivotal defensive role, is unavailable due to a serious knee injury sustained last week.

Head coach Rui Vitória may hand club debuts to several newcomers, including Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella, Moroccan defender Ahmed Touba, and goalkeeper Alban Lafont. French forward Tete, playmaker Filip Djuricic, and top scorer Fotis Ioannidis are expected to start, continuing as the primary attacking threats.

