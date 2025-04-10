How to watch today's Rangers vs Athletic Club Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Rangers and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers will take on Athletic Club in the Europa League quarter-final at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday.

Rangers were on a run of four consecutive wins but it was ended by Hibernian in their most recent outing as the Scottish side suffered a 1-2 defeat. Athletic Club, who pulled off a second-leg comeback against Roma in the previous round, will be confident of extending their five-game unbeaten run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Athletic Club kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Ibrox Stadium

The match will be played at the Ibrox Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers will be without the suspended duo of John Souttar and Mohamed Diomande, who are both ruled out after accumulating too many yellow cards.

Meanwhile, defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Athletic Club team news

Athletic Bilbao could be without Yuri Berchiche after the experienced left-back picked up a calf issue in the recent draw against Villarreal. Adama Boiro is expected to fill in should Berchiche miss out.

Centre-back Aitor Paredes also came off in that game with a muscle problem, but the club remains hopeful he will recover in time to line up alongside Dani Vivian.

