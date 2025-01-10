How to watch today's Queretaro vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Queretaro will take on defending champions Club America in the Liga MX at the Corregidora Stadium on Friday.

Club America will be eyeing their fourth title in a row after winning the last Clausura and two Apertura titles.

Queretaro will be hoping to deliver an improved display in this edition. They have lost four of their last five fixtures and will be desperate to get going as quickly as possible.

How to watch Queretaro vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV and TUDN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Queretaro FC vs CF America kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio La Corregidora

The match will be played at the Corregidora Stadium on Friday. For fans in the US, kick-off will be at 8 p.m. ET.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Queretaro FC team news

Queretaro have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare to welcome the champions to their home ground for the season opener.

CF America team news

Alex Zendejas remains a key player in the Club America squad as they chase their fourth title in a row. He will be one of the guaranteed starters in the lineup.

With no injury concerns to deal with ahead of their opener, America will be confident of a winning start to the season.

