How to watch today's QPR vs Luton Town Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Luton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

QPR will take on Luton in the Championship at Loftus Road on Monday.

QPR have only lost one out of their last five games across all competitions and will fancy their chances against the visitors. Luton, who are stuck in 20th place in the standings, need a miracle based on their form which has seen them lose four in their last five games.

How to watch Queens Park Rangers vs Luton online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Queens Park Rangers vs Luton kick-off time

Championship - Championship Loftus Road

The match will be played at Loftus Road on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Queens Park Rangers team news

The home side remains without Steve Cook, Liam Morrison, Zan Celar, and Karamoko Dembélé, who are all sidelined through injury.

QPR could also be missing midfielder Lucas Andersen, who sat out the victory over Watford after sustaining an injury during the team's draw with Norwich.

Luton team news

For the visitors, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Alfie Doughty, Shandon Baptiste, and Tom Lockyer are unlikely to feature.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clark's availability is uncertain after he was substituted in the 12th minute of Wednesday's loss to Norwich.

