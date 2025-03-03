How to watch today's Pumas UNAM vs LD Alajuelense CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Pumas UNAM and Alajuelense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pumas UNAM will take on Alajuelense in the first leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round-of-16 at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts have lost their last four games in a row and will be desperate to end that terrible streak with a win in this mid-week tie. They will not find Alajuelense's challenge too easy as the visitors are unbeaten in their last five outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Alajuelense online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN, FS2, VIX and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Pumas UNAM vs Alajuelense kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Olimpico Universitario

The match will be played at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Pumas UNAM team news

The hosts have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Cup tie against Alajuelense on Tuesday. They will be hoping to end their losing streak with a win here.

Alajuelense team news

Alajuelense are at full strength as well, going into Tuesday's game. They will be confident of keeping their unbeaten run intact and go back home with at least a stalemate.

