Liga MX - Game Week 11 9 Oct 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Cuahutehmoc

Today's game between Puebla and Leon will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Puebla vs Leon is available to watch live in the United States via TUDN and ViX, with streaming access through DirecTV Stream. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Puebla host Leon at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the tournament reaches its decisive stretch.

Gerardo Espinoza's side come into this match under pressure. Puebla have won just one of their last five league games, and back-to-back defeats to Tigres and Toluca have left them sitting ninth in the Apertura standings with ground to make up.

Leon arrive in better shape. Ignacio Ambriz's squad have taken seven points from their last four Liga MX outings, including a 2-1 win over FC Juárez most recently, and currently occupy fifth place in the table.

The visitors have shown a capacity to grind out results on the road, though a 3-1 defeat to Club Universidad Nacional earlier in September serves as a reminder that consistency has not come easily.

Puebla will need to rediscover the form that brought them a win at Necaxa in mid-September if they are to slow Leon's momentum and climb the standings.

This is a fixture with recent history worth noting — Leon won the last meeting between these sides at this ground, and Ambriz will be looking for a repeat.

For full details on how to watch Puebla vs Leon live, including TV channel and live stream options available in the United States, read on.

How to watch Puebla vs Leon with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Puebla manager Gerardo Espinoza has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been officially listed for the home side, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Leon, coach Ignacio Ambriz is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the visitors, with team news to be updated as the match approaches.

Form

Puebla have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home loss to Tigres on September 27. Earlier in that run, La Franja drew 1-1 with Atlante and suffered a 2-0 defeat to CF América. Their sole win came at Necaxa, where they scored without reply. Puebla have scored three goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Leon have posted three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five games. Ambriz's side beat FC Juárez 2-1 on September 28 in their most recent outing. They also defeated Atlético de San Luis 2-0 and beat CF América 1-0 in the Leagues Cup. A 3-1 loss to Club Universidad Nacional and a 1-1 draw with Querétaro FC are the only blemishes in that spell. Leon have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Leon won 1-0 at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Leon have won three times to Puebla's one, with one match ending in a 2-2 draw. The sides have shared 11 goals across those five encounters.

Standings

In the Apertura 2026 standings, Puebla currently sit ninth while Leon are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Puebla vs Leon today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: