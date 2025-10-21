+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
PSV Eindhoven
Philips Stadion
SSC Napoli
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's PSV vs Napoli Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between PSV and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSVhost Napoli at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday in a pivotal UEFA Champions League group-stage tie.

Both sides find themselves under pressure halfway through the group phase - PSV with just one point from their opening two matches and Napoli recovering from a narrow defeat to Manchester City. The match marks a reunion of two attacking teams looking to regain European consistency after mixed domestic weekends.   

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch PSV vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, VIX, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

PSV Eindhoven vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
Philips Stadion

The match will be played at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

PSV Eindhoven vs SSC Napoli lineups

PSV team news

PSV have injury concerns of their own heading into midweek, with Kilian Sildillia and Alassane Plea both doubtful.

Ruben van Bommel, who netted their only goal on matchday one, remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli’s attacking options have also been hit, with Romelu Lukaku already unavailable and Rasmus Hojlund forced to withdraw from the squad after sustaining a thigh injury in training.

Antonio Conte will also be without influential midfielder Stanislav Lobotka and defensive leader Amir Rrahmani, further stretching his options.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

6

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

