How to watch today's PSV vs Napoli Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

PSVhost Napoli at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday in a pivotal UEFA Champions League group-stage tie.

Both sides find themselves under pressure halfway through the group phase - PSV with just one point from their opening two matches and Napoli recovering from a narrow defeat to Manchester City. The match marks a reunion of two attacking teams looking to regain European consistency after mixed domestic weekends.

How to watch PSV vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, VIX, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

PSV Eindhoven vs SSC Napoli kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Philips Stadion

The match will be played at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

PSV team news

PSV have injury concerns of their own heading into midweek, with Kilian Sildillia and Alassane Plea both doubtful.

Ruben van Bommel, who netted their only goal on matchday one, remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.

SSC Napoli team news

Napoli’s attacking options have also been hit, with Romelu Lukaku already unavailable and Rasmus Hojlund forced to withdraw from the squad after sustaining a thigh injury in training.

Antonio Conte will also be without influential midfielder Stanislav Lobotka and defensive leader Amir Rrahmani, further stretching his options.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

PSV Last 2 matches NAP 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins SSC Napoli 1 - 3 PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven 3 - 0 SSC Napoli 6 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

