How to watch today's Preston vs Wrexham Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Preston North End and Wrexham lock horns in the Championship on Saturday as both clubs prepare for a hectic run of fixtures in December.

North End arrive in red-hot form after stringing together back-to-back league victories, but this weekend presents another stern examination of their promotion ambitions as they look to keep hold of a spot in the play-off places.

Their latest outing, a 3-2 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday, was a real test of resilience. Paul Heckingbottom’s men had to dig deep after trailing 2-1, but they turned the game on its head to secure their eighth win of the campaign. It was also their third success on the road, highlighted by a huge moment from goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, who denied Charlie McNeill from the penalty spot in the second half.

Wrexham, meanwhile, enter the match flying with confidence, unbeaten in six. They salvaged a point late on in their previous game against Blackburn Rovers, thanks to Max Cleworth's dramatic stoppage-time equaliser.

Phil Parkinson will be pushing his side to turn momentum into three more points, with Wrexham chasing their seventh league win of the season. They sit 10th, only three points adrift of sixth-placed Bristol City, and know a victory could land them right in the thick of the play-off race.

How to watch Preston vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Preston vs Wrexham kick-off time

The match will be played at Deepdale Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Preston vs Wrexham Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Heckingbottom Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Parkinson

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Preston team news

Jamal Lewis picked up a knock in the victory over Sheffield Wednesday and is set to sit this one out on Saturday. On the brighter side, Preston are boosted by the return of Everton loanee Harrison Armstrong, who is expected to slot back into midfield.

Paul Heckingbottom may also be tempted to hand Mads Frokjaer-Jensen a start after the playmaker made an impact off the bench and found the net in their previous outing.

Wrexham team news

On the Wrexham side, Phil Parkinson could shuffle the pack slightly from the draw with Blackburn, with George Dobson and Josh Windass both pushing for recalls.

Jay Rodriguez and Andy Cannon have returned to training, but the pair are still working their way back to full sharpness and won’t be involved just yet as they continue their fitness rebuild.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

