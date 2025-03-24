How to watch today's Poland vs Malta World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Poland and Malta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Poland will take on Malta in the World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium on Monday.

Poland grabbed a 1-0 win over Lithuania in their group stage opener, with the help of Robert Lewandowski's 81st-minute strike. Malta, on the other hand, suffered a defeat at the hands of Malta and will be hoping to bounce back here.



How to watch Poland vs Malta online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and Tubi in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.





Poland vs Malta kick-off time

The match will be played at the National Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads



Poland team news

Poland will be without Torino defender Sebastian Walukiewicz and Inter Milan wing-back Nicola Zalewski, both of whom withdrew from the squad due to injury.

Regular starters Pawel Dawidowicz and vice-captain Piotr Zielinski were absent from the match against Lithuania and remain doubtful.

Malta team news

Malta will be forced into at least one change from the side that pushed Finland to the limit on Friday, as Kurt Shaw received a late red card and is now suspended for this match.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

POL Last match MAL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Malta 0 - 4 Poland 4 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

