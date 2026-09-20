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Serie A
team-logoParma Calcio 1913
Stadio Ennio Tardini
team-logoGenoa
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Watch Parma Calcio 1913 vs Genoa Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Genoa
Parma Calcio 1913
Genoa
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Parma Calcio 1913 and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 5
Stadio Ennio Tardini

Today's game between Parma Calcio 1913 and Genoa will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Parma vs Genoa is available to watch live in the United States on the platforms listed below. Select your preferred service to sign up and stream the match.

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Parma host Genoa at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs near the bottom of the table.

Parma arrive in poor shape. Carlos Cuesta's side have collected just one point from their first four league games, a run that also includes an early Coppa Italia exit at the hands of Cremonese. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat at Como, where a late goal from substitute Romero offered little more than consolation.

Genoa's position is only marginally better. Daniele De Rossi's team sit one place above Parma and have yet to find consistent form, losing to both Napoli and Lazio before drawing 1-1 with Frosinone in a game that produced Serie A's first VAR intervention of the season.

De Rossi has spoken candidly about the pressure surrounding this match. The Genoa head coach admitted ahead of the game that he would be lying if he said he was not tense, describing the fixture as important to him personally.

With both clubs desperate for points, the Tardini is set for a tense afternoon. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch Parma Calcio 1913 vs Genoa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Parma Calcio 1913 vs Genoa Probable lineups

5-3-2
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Formation
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
3-5-2
E. CorviE. CorviE. ValeriE. ValeriM. TroiloM. TroiloS. BritschgiS. BritschgiD. CarlosD. CarlosE. Del PratoE. Del PratoM. KeitaM. KeitaG. FabbianG. FabbianA. BernabeA. BernabeD. RomeroD. Romeroteam-logoS. LontaniJ. BijlowJ. BijlowM. MitajM. MitajL. OestigardL. OestigardA. MarcandalliA. MarcandalliK. EhizibueK. EhizibueT. BaldanziT. BaldanziM. FrendrupM. FrendrupD. SowD. SowM. EllertssonM. EllertssonL. ColomboL. ColomboM. OsmajicM. Osmajic
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
5-3-2
Parma Calcio 1913

Starting XI

Genoa

Manager

  • C. Cuesta
  • D. De Rossi

Parma head coach Carlos Cuesta is without Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and Ousmane Diallo through injury. The projected XI lines up with Edoardo Corvi in goal, a back line of Mariano Troilo, Diego Carlos, Enrico Del Prato, and Emanuele Valeri, with Sascha Britschgi, Mandela Keita, Vincent Sierro, and Simone Lontani in midfield, and Nesta Elphege supported by El Bilal Touré in attack.

Genoa are without Joi Xheto Nuredini, Elias Havel, Lorenzo Venturino, and Amorim through injury, while Johan Vasquez is suspended. Daniele De Rossi's projected starting XI features Justin Bijlow in goal, with Mario Mitaj, Leo Ostigard, Alessandro Marcandalli, and Kingsley Ehizibue in defence, Morten Frendrup, Djibril Sow, and Tommaso Baldanzi in midfield, and Mikael Egill Ellertsson supporting Lorenzo Colombo and Milutin Osmajic.

Form

PAR

PAR - Form

CGL
L0-1
JUV
L2-0
CRE
L0-2
MON
D1-1
COM
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
GEN

GEN - Form

NAP
L0-2
LAZ
L1-0
COM
L1-4
FRC
D1-1
SUD
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Parma have taken one point from their last five competitive matches, drawing 1-1 with Monza before losing their three other Serie A fixtures against Cagliari, Juventus, and Como. They also fell 2-0 to Cremonese in the Coppa Italia, scoring just two goals across those five games while conceding five.

Genoa's recent record shows one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five. They beat Sudtirol 1-0 in the Coppa Italia but have struggled in the league, losing to Napoli, Lazio, and Como — the last of those a heavy 4-1 defeat — before drawing with Frosinone. They have scored four goals and conceded eight across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Parma Calcio 1913DrawGenoa
1
2
2
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
0
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
Serie A
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
0
FT
Serie A
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
1
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
0
FT
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
0
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
1
FT
Serie B
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
2
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
0
FT
2Goals Scored2
Games over 2.5 goals0/5
Both teams scored0/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 at the Tardini in January 2026, a result that mirrored their earlier 0-0 draw in Genoa in October 2025. Genoa have the better of the last five head-to-head records overall, winning two of those meetings to Parma's one, with the other two ending level. The last time Parma won at home in this fixture was a 2-0 victory in Serie B back in February 2023.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
RomaRomaROM
5410143+1113
D
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
5410158+713
D
W
W
W
W
3
LazioLazioLAZ
541083+513
W
D
W
W
W
4
CagliariCagliariCGL
540152+312
W
W
W
L
W
5
ComoComoCOM
431094+510
W
W
W
D
6
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
422074+38
D
D
W
W
7
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
421174+37
D
W
W
L
8
JuventusJuventusJUV
421164+27
L
D
W
W
9
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
52129907
L
W
D
W
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
420265+16
W
L
L
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
42025506
L
L
W
W
12
LecceLecceLEC
420257-26
W
L
L
W
13
UdineseUdineseUDI
5113811-34
L
L
L
W
D
14
TorinoTorinoTOR
511358-34
D
L
W
L
L
15
MonzaMonzaMON
5113812-44
W
L
D
L
L
16
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
4103511-63
W
L
L
L
17
BolognaBolognaBOL
502336-32
D
L
D
L
L
18
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
401326-41
L
D
L
L
19
GenoaGenoaGEN
401328-61
D
L
L
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
5005413-90
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current Serie A table, Parma sit 18th and Genoa 19th, making this a direct contest between two sides in the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Parma Calcio 1913 vs Genoa today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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