How to watch today's Pachuca vs Santos Laguna Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca will take on Santos Laguna in the Liga MX at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Monday. This will be Pachuca's first game of the Clausura season and they will be hoping to start the campaign on a winning note.

Santos Laguna faced Chivas in their season opener and were beaten 1-0 in that fixture. They will be hoping to bounce back with a win in this one.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Pachuca vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Pachuca vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

The match will be played at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Pachuca team news

Pachuca have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their first game of the Clausura campaign against Santos Laguna on Monday.

They will be expected to name their best lineup to start on a winning note.

Santos Laguna team news

There were no fresh casualties for Santos Laguna after their defeat at the hands of Chivas in the season opener.

They will be chasing their first win of the season when they face Pachuca.

