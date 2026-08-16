Liga MX - Game Week 4 17 Aug 2026 - 23:06 Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Today's game between Pachuca and Puebla will kick-off at Aug 17, 2026, 11:06 PM.

Pachuca vs Puebla is available to watch live in the United States on TUDN, DirecTV Stream, and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Pachuca host Puebla at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that arrives at a difficult moment for both clubs. Neither side enters this match with much momentum, and the pressure on the home side to deliver in front of their own supporters is real.

Benjamín Mora's Pachuca have had a bruising few weeks. Three consecutive defeats in the Leagues Cup — against FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew, and Charlotte FC — compounded an already troubled domestic start, with losses to León and Querétaro in Liga MX before the continental tournament began. Los Tuzos return to league action sitting 13th in the Apertura standings and in need of a response.

Puebla's situation is no more encouraging. Gerardo Espinoza's side finished their Leagues Cup campaign without a win, conceding heavily in all three group-stage matches. A 5-2 defeat to Portland Timbers, a 3-0 loss to Austin FC, and a 3-2 reverse against San Diego FC left La Franja with nothing to show from the competition. They return to Liga MX in 11th place.

The Leagues Cup detour has done neither club any favours. Pachuca were outplayed by MLS opposition across three matches and looked short of the physicality needed to compete in that environment. Puebla shipped fourteen goals in their three outings — a defensive record that will concern Espinoza ahead of a domestic campaign that has barely begun.

This is a fixture between two clubs that need points badly. Pachuca's home record in this fixture offers some encouragement — they have won both of the last two meetings at the Estadio Hidalgo — but Puebla will not travel to Pachuca without belief, having drawn the most recent away fixture in this series.

For supporters in the United States looking to watch this Liga MX clash live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Pachuca vs Puebla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pachuca head coach Benjamín Mora has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been announced for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Puebla manager Gerardo Espinoza is similarly without any listed injuries or suspensions at this stage. No projected XI has been confirmed for the away side. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Form

Pachuca have won one and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only victory in this run came against Charlotte FC, a 1-0 result in the Leagues Cup on August 12. Before that, they lost to Columbus Crew (2-1) and FC Cincinnati (3-1) in the same competition, then fell to León (1-0) and Querétaro (2-1) in Liga MX. Los Tuzos scored four goals and conceded nine across those five outings, and have not kept a clean sheet in any of them.

Puebla have drawn one and lost four of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to San Diego FC in the Leagues Cup on August 13, following a 3-0 loss to Austin FC and a 5-2 reverse against Portland Timbers in the same competition. Their only positive result in this stretch was a 1-1 draw with CD Guadalajara in Liga MX on August 1. La Franja scored five goals and conceded fourteen across this five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 8, 2026, when Pachuca beat Puebla 2-1 at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo in Liga MX. Across the last five competitive encounters, Pachuca have won three times, Puebla have won none, and one match has ended in a draw. The only draw in the series came in September 2025, when Puebla held Pachuca to a 2-2 result at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc. Pachuca have scored eleven goals across these five meetings and conceded seven.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Pachuca sit 13th while Puebla are placed 11th ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Pachuca vs Puebla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: