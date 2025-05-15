How to watch today's Once Caldas vs GV San Jose Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Once Caldas and GV San Jose, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Once Caldas host GV San José at Estadio Palogrande on Thursday in a crucial Copa Sudamericana Group F encounter.

Once Caldas currently lead the group, while GV San José sit third and are fighting to keep their knockout hopes alive. The previous meeting between these teams ended in a thrilling 3-2 win for Once Caldas in Bolivia, highlighting the competitive nature of this matchup

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Once Caldas vs GV San Jose online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz, Fubo and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Once Caldas vs GV San Jose kick-off time

The match will be played at Estadio Palogrande on Thursday, with kick-off at 10pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Once Caldas team news

Once Caldas enter the match in strong form, unbeaten at home in recent Copa Sudamericana fixtures and coming off a run of three wins, one draw, and one loss in their last five matches across all competitions.

Star striker Dayro Moreno is the player to watch, leading the team with four goals in the tournament so far. The squad has no major new injuries or suspensions reported. Their attack has been productive, but they have also conceded seven goals in their last five games, suggesting some defensive vulnerability.

GV San Jose team news

GV San José have shown resilience, most notably with a recent 1-0 away win over Fluminense, but their overall form is mixed, with one win, one draw, and three losses in their last five matches.

The team has scored five and conceded eleven goals in that span, indicating defensive issues. There are no significant new injury or suspension concerns reported for this fixture, allowing them to field a competitive lineup as they chase a crucial result in Colombia.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

OCA Last match GV San Jose 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins GV San Jose 2 - 3 Once Caldas 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links