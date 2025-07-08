+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Oakland Athletics vs the Atlanta Braves, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will look to shake off their recent struggles as they visit Sutter Health Park to open a three-game set against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

The Braves are desperately searching for answers after a rough stretch that’s seen them win just two of their last 11 contests. Their weekend series at home didn’t help matters—Atlanta was swept by the red-hot Baltimore Orioles, adding to the frustration of a season that’s fallen well short of expectations. Heading into Tuesday’s action, the Braves found themselves nine games back of the final National League wild card spot.

On the other side, the A’s have been treading water. Oakland split the momentum in their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants, opening with an emphatic 11-2 win before dropping the next two by scores of 7-2 and 6-2. They’ve alternated wins and losses for much of the past two weeks, going 5-6 in their last 11 outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics vs the Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Atlanta Braves MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSO
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Oakland Athletics vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time

The Oakland Athletics will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT at Wrigley Field in West Sacramento, California.

DateTuesday, July 8, 2025
First-Pitch Time10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT
VenueSutter Health Park
LocationWest Sacramento, California

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Oakland Athletics vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players

Oakland Athletics team news

Atlanta Braves team news

Oakland Athletics vs Atlanta Braves head-to-head record

DateMatchScore
06/02/24Atlanta Braves vs Athletics3–1
06/02/24Atlanta Braves vs Athletics9–11
06/01/24Atlanta Braves vs Athletics4–2
06/01/23Athletics vs Atlanta Braves2–4
05/31/23Athletics vs Atlanta Braves2–1
