How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will look to shake off their recent struggles as they visit Sutter Health Park to open a three-game set against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.
The Braves are desperately searching for answers after a rough stretch that’s seen them win just two of their last 11 contests. Their weekend series at home didn’t help matters—Atlanta was swept by the red-hot Baltimore Orioles, adding to the frustration of a season that’s fallen well short of expectations. Heading into Tuesday’s action, the Braves found themselves nine games back of the final National League wild card spot.
On the other side, the A’s have been treading water. Oakland split the momentum in their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants, opening with an emphatic 11-2 win before dropping the next two by scores of 7-2 and 6-2. They’ve alternated wins and losses for much of the past two weeks, going 5-6 in their last 11 outings.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oakland Athletics vs the Atlanta Braves MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Atlanta Braves MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSO
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland Athletics vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch time
The Oakland Athletics will take on the Atlanta Braves in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT at Wrigley Field in West Sacramento, California.
|Date
|Tuesday, July 8, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|10:05 pm ET/7:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Sutter Health Park
|Location
|West Sacramento, California
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Oakland Athletics vs Atlanta Braves team news, injury reports & key players
Oakland Athletics team news
Atlanta Braves team news
Oakland Athletics vs Atlanta Braves head-to-head record
|Date
|Match
|Score
|06/02/24
|Atlanta Braves vs Athletics
|3–1
|06/02/24
|Atlanta Braves vs Athletics
|9–11
|06/01/24
|Atlanta Braves vs Athletics
|4–2
|06/01/23
|Athletics vs Atlanta Braves
|2–4
|05/31/23
|Athletics vs Atlanta Braves
|2–1