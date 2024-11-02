+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Nottingham Forest Premier League 2024-25Getty
Premier League
City Ground, Nottingham
How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueNottingham Forest vs West HamNottingham ForestWest Ham

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will take on West Ham in the Premier League at the City Ground on Saturday.

The hosts are seventh in the standings and have only lost one game in the league this season. They will be looking to keep that good run going and give the home fans more wins to cheer about.

The visitors are struggling in 13th place in the league standings but they do stand a chance this weekend. They bounced back from a heavy defeat at the hands of Tottenham with a solid win over Manchester United in their most recent outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)NA
United States (U.S.)Peacock Premium
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar
SpainDAZN, Moviestar+
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv

The Premier League match between West Ham and Nottingham Forest will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream online live on Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham kick-off time

Date:November 2, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm GMT / 11 am ET
Venue:City Ground

The match will be played at the City Ground on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm GMT and 11 am ET.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest continue to manage without Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare, while loanee James Ward-Prowse is unavailable to play against his parent club.

Boss Nuno Santos has indicated that Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White, Elliot Anderson, and Jota Silva are questionable and will be evaluated before kickoff.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sels, Miguel
Defenders:Morata, Murillo, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Moreno, Boly, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott
Midfielders:Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Yates
Forwards:Awoniyi, Jota Silva, Elanga, Sosa, Wood

West Ham team news

For West Ham, Niclas Fullkrug remains out, recovering from a long-term Achilles injury sustained in early September.

Mohammed Kudus will miss his second of a three-game suspension.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Antonio.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Areola, Fabianski, Foderingham
Defenders:Cresswell, Coufal, Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka, Palmieri
Midfielders:Soler, Paqueta, Guilherme, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving
Forwards:Summerville, Antonio, Ings

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
17/02/24Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 West Ham UnitedPremier League
12/11/23West Ham United 3 - 2 Nottingham ForestPremier League
25/02/23West Ham United 4 - 0 Nottingham ForestPremier League
14/08/22Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 West Ham UnitedPremier League
05/01/14Nottingham Forest 5 - 0 West Ham UnitedFA Cup

Useful links

