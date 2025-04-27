How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City FA Cup semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will hope to continue their dream run this season when they host Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Forest are enjoying a fantastic season, sitting in the Premier League’s top four and reaching their first FA Cup semi-final since 1991, while City, the seven-time winners, are desperate to salvage their campaign with silverware after falling behind in the league and exiting Europe. The stage is set for a gripping contest, especially after Forest’s recent 1-0 league win over City in March.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City kick-off time

The match will be played at Wembley on Sunday, with kick-off at 11.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo will have to cope without two key players, as Neco Williams and captain Ryan Yates are both suspended for the semi-final. There is some optimism regarding Ola Aina, who could return after a recent calf injury, but the squad remains otherwise settled.

Forest’s defensive resilience and counter-attacking threat, particularly through Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White, have been central to their impressive run, and they will look to replicate the disciplined performance that saw them defeat City in their most recent league meeting.

Manchester City team news

Manchester City arrive at Wembley with their season on the line, knowing the FA Cup is their last realistic chance to claim a trophy this year. Pep Guardiola’s side have a wealth of experience at this stage, making a record seventh consecutive semi-final appearance, and are expected to field a full-strength lineup.

There are no fresh injury concerns reported, and City will likely rely on their established stars to break down a resolute Forest defense. After a narrow win over Bournemouth in the quarter-finals, City will be eager to avoid another upset and return to the final after last year’s disappointment.

