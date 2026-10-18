Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 11:30 City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 11:30 AM.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal is available to watch live in the USA on Fubo, NBCSN, and Peacock. Details on each broadcaster are listed below.

Arsenal travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The reigning champions arrive in Nottingham sitting second in the division, while Forest find themselves in 16th and in need of a result to ease the pressure building around Oliver Glasner's side.

Forest come into this one on a difficult run. Back-to-back Premier League defeats — a 3-1 loss at Crystal Palace and a 1-0 home reverse against Coventry City — have dented their early-season momentum, and Glasner faces a fitness concern over Morgan Gibbs-White, who picked up a minor muscle issue at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal, by contrast, have found their stride. Mikel Arteta's side beat Leeds United 2-1 in the league before a commanding 3-0 Champions League win over Lille, and the Gunners have the look of a team building into their title defence with purpose.

Off the pitch, Arsenal are navigating a period of internal change. Arteta has addressed reports of around 60 staff redundancies at the club, describing the restructuring as a step the organisation deemed necessary for future success. It is the kind of backdrop that can either distract or galvanise a squad.

There are also selection storylines worth watching. William Saliba is absent for Arsenal, with Arteta confirming the centre-back missed the squad photo due to commercial obligations — though the defender is listed among the injured. Viktor Gyokeres, meanwhile, is reported to be frustrated by a lack of Premier League starts, adding a subplot to Arsenal's squad dynamics.

History at the City Ground has been largely kind to Arsenal in recent meetings, and they arrive as clear favourites. Whether Forest can summon an upset in front of their home support is the central question.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, including TV channel, live stream options, team news, and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Oliver Glasner is without Igor Jesus and Nicolo Savona through injury ahead of this fixture, and Morgan Gibbs-White faces a late fitness test after picking up a minor muscle issue against Crystal Palace. If Gibbs-White is passed fit, Forest's projected XI includes Matz Sels in goal, with Callum Hudson-Odoi, James McAtee, and Xaver Schlager operating in midfield behind Liam Delap.

Arsenal travel to Nottingham without William Saliba, Christos Tzolis, and Piero Hincapie, all listed as injured. Arteta's projected XI sees David Raya start in goal, with Riccardo Calafiori and Ezri Konsa expected to partner Gabriel in defence, and Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka among the key creative outlets. Updates on any late changes will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Nottingham Forest have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring four goals and conceding seven. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace, and they also fell 1-0 to Coventry City at home. Their sole win in that run came away at Aston Villa, where they won 2-1.

Arsenal have won three and lost two of their last five, with the defeats coming against Brighton — a 3-0 reversal — offset by wins over Leeds United (2-1), Sunderland (2-0), and Ipswich Town (4-2 in the Carabao Cup). Their most recent result was a 3-0 Champions League win over Lille, giving them back-to-back victories heading into this weekend.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 0-0 at the City Ground in January 2026. Arsenal have dominated the head-to-head across the last five encounters, winning three of those matches — including two 3-0 victories when hosting Forest — while the other two games finished level. Forest have not beaten Arsenal in any of the five fixtures covered by this record.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal sit second while Nottingham Forest are 16th, meaning the visitors arrive with title-contending ambitions and Forest are looking to climb away from the lower reaches of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: