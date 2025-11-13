How to watch today's Norway vs Estonia World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Norwayand Estoniaare set to meet in a World Cup qualifying fixture, with both teams aiming to push up the group standings after a tightly contested previous encounter.

Norway, currently sitting first in their group, will be looking to assert their attacking strength, while Estonia, fourth in the standings, hopes to improve their defensive record and spring a surprise.

How to watch Norway vs Estonia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Norway vs Estonia kick-off time

The match will be played at Ullevaal Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Norway team news

Norway will once more have to cope without their skipper Martin Ødegaard, who remains out with a knee injury. Midfield duo Sverre Nypan and Felix Horn Myhre have also been omitted from the squad.

Erling Haaland is closing in on Robert Lewandowski’s UEFA qualifying record of 16 goals, needing four more to equal the mark.

Estonia team news

Estonia’s entire squad has managed just seven goals in total.

Rauno Sappinen and Mattias Käit have each contributed two, but Käit is unavailable through injury.

Defender Maksim Paskotsi has also withdrawn from the squad.

