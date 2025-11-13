+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoNorway
Ullevaal
team-logoEstonia
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Norway vs Estonia World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Norway and Estonia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwayand Estoniaare set to meet in a World Cup qualifying fixture, with both teams aiming to push up the group standings after a tightly contested previous encounter.

Norway, currently sitting first in their group, will be looking to assert their attacking strength, while Estonia, fourth in the standings, hopes to improve their defensive record and spring a surprise.  

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Norway vs Estonia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo and VIX in the US.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Norway vs Estonia kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. I
Ullevaal

The match will be played at Ullevaal Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Norway vs Estonia lineups

NorwayHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestEST
1
O. Nyland
3
K. Ajer
17
T. Heggem
5
D. Wolfe
14
J. Ryerson
6
P. Berg
8
S. Berge
22
O. Bobb
20
A. Nusa
9
C
Erling Haaland
7
A. Soerloth
1
K. Hein
6
R. Peetson
2
M. Kuusk
19
M. Schjoenning-Larsen
18
C
K. Mets
23
V. Sinyavskiy
4
M. Soomets
5
R. Shein
10
K. Palumets
7
R. Saarma
15
R. Sappinen

5-4-1

ESTAway team crest

NOR
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Solbakken

EST
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Henn

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Norway team news

Norway will once more have to cope without their skipper Martin Ødegaard, who remains out with a knee injury. Midfield duo Sverre Nypan and Felix Horn Myhre have also been omitted from the squad.

Erling Haaland is closing in on Robert Lewandowski’s UEFA qualifying record of 16 goals, needing four more to equal the mark.

Estonia team news

Estonia’s entire squad has managed just seven goals in total.

Rauno Sappinen and Mattias Käit have each contributed two, but Käit is unavailable through injury.

Defender Maksim Paskotsi has also withdrawn from the squad.

Form

NOR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
19/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

EST
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NOR

Last 4 matches

EST

2

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

3

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/4
Both teams scored
1/4

Standings

