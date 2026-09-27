UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 27 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Ullevaal

Today's game between Norway and Portugal will kick off at Sep 27, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Norway vs Portugal in the United States are listed below.

Norway host Portugal at Ullevaal in Oslo in UEFA Nations League A Group 4, with both sides arriving on the back of opening wins in the competition.

Staale Solbakken's Norway enter this fixture sitting top of the group after a 3-2 win over Denmark, a result that continues their strong momentum following a World Cup campaign that saw them reach the Round of 16. Erling Haaland and company will be eager to press their advantage at home.

Portugal come to Oslo in second place, having beaten Wales 1-0 in their Nations League opener. Jorge Jesus's side showed resilience in the World Cup before falling to Spain in the quarter-finals, and they carry genuine quality across the pitch.

The management situation in Portugal adds an edge to this fixture. Jesus has made clear that no player is guaranteed a place regardless of reputation, sending a direct message that even Cristiano Ronaldo must earn his starting spot through performance.

With Ronaldo in the projected XI alongside Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, Portugal possess attacking firepower capable of threatening any defence. Norway will look to Haaland and Martin Ødegaard to provide the creative and clinical edge on home soil.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch this Nations League fixture live.

How to watch Norway vs Portugal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Solbakken names a projected XI for Norway that includes Ørjan Nyland in goal, with a back four of Heggem, Ajer, Aursnes, and Ryerson. Ødegaard, Berge, and Berg are set to operate in midfield, with Bobb and Nusa supporting Haaland in attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently reported for the home side, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Jesus is expected to line up Portugal with Diogo Costa between the posts, backed by Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, and Nuno Mendes in defence. Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, and Rúben Neves are projected in midfield, with Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo, and João Félix leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the away squad.

Form

Norway have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Denmark in the Nations League, and they also claimed a 2-1 victory over Brazil and a 2-1 win against Ivory Coast during the World Cup. Their only defeats in this run came against England (2-1) and France (4-1).

Portugal have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five games, with seven goals scored and two conceded. They beat Wales 1-0 in their Nations League opener and recorded a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan at the World Cup. Their sole defeat in this sequence was a 1-0 loss to Spain.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was a friendly in May 2016, which Portugal won 3-0. Across the four matches on record, Portugal have won three and Norway one, with that Norwegian victory coming in a 2010 European Championship qualifier. Portugal have not lost to Norway in over 15 years based on the available data.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Norway NOR 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 2 Portugal POR 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Denmark DEN 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 4 Wales WAL 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Norway lead Group 4 of UEFA Nations League A, with Portugal in second place. The top position gives Norway a psychological edge heading into this direct meeting, making the result significant for early control of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs Portugal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: