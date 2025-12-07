How to watch Northwestern vs Ohio State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) head to Welsh-Ryan Arena on December 7, 2025 with one thing on their mind, stretching their win streak to five when they square off against the Northwestern Wildcats (6-2). Tip-off is set for BTN's primetime window.

Northwestern enters this matchup looking to right the ship after a 74-62 setback to Kansas. The Buckeyes, meanwhile, are coming off a downright demolition job.

Northwestern vs Ohio State: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats will face off against the Buckeyes in an exciting NCAAW game on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET or 11:00 am PT Venue Welsh-Ryan Arena Location Evanston, Illinois

How to watch Northwestern vs Ohio State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Northwestern and Ohio State live onBig Ten Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Northwestern vs Ohio State team news & key performers

Northwestern Wildcats team news

Despite the loss, the Wildcats still showed plenty of bite, Grace Sullivan put on a standout performance with 24 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Xamiya Walton chipped in nine points.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Powered by a lights-out showing from Dasha Biriuk, who erupted for 25 points, two steals and a blistering 72.7% shooting night (including 5-for-6 from deep), and Bryn Martin, who added 21 points, five assists and three steals on the same 72.7% clip (3-for-4 from long range), Ohio State steamrolled Niagara 130-32 in their previous outing.