UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Todor Proeski Arena

Today's game between North Macedonia and Switzerland will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for North Macedonia vs Switzerland in the United States are listed below.

North Macedonia host Switzerland at the Todor Proeski Arena in Skopje in UEFA Nations League B Group 1, with Goce Sedloski's side looking to make their home advantage count against a Swiss team that arrives in vastly different form.

Switzerland come into this fixture on the back of a deep World Cup run, having reached the knockout rounds under Murat Yakin before falling to Argentina. North Macedonia, by contrast, have endured a difficult recent stretch, failing to win any of their last five matches.

The gulf in recent pedigree is clear. Switzerland navigated a competitive World Cup group that included Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, while North Macedonia have been searching for consistency in friendlies and qualification football.

For Sedloski's squad, this Nations League campaign represents an opportunity to rebuild momentum and find a winning formula on home soil. The Todor Proeski Arena will be expected to provide a vocal backdrop for what is a must-improve performance from the hosts.

Yakin's Switzerland will be tested by the atmosphere in Skopje, but their recent results speak to a squad with genuine quality and tournament experience. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this fixture live.

How to watch North Macedonia vs Switzerland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

North Macedonia are managed by Goce Sedloski, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Switzerland head into the match under Murat Yakin, but similarly, no confirmed squad details, injuries, or suspensions have been provided at this stage. Further team news will be confirmed in the build-up to the game.

Form

North Macedonia have taken one point from their last five matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 loss to Turkiye, and they also suffered a 4-0 defeat to Denmark in World Cup qualifying. Across those five games, they failed to score in four of them, netting just once overall while conceding 15 goals.

Switzerland arrive with four wins from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Argentina in the World Cup, but before that they beat Colombia on penalties following a 0-0 draw, defeated Algeria 2-0, and beat Canada 2-1 and Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in the group stage. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored nine goals and conceded five.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between North Macedonia and Switzerland is available from the provided dataset.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 North Macedonia MKD 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Scotland SCO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Slovenia SVN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Switzerland SUI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 1, North Macedonia currently sit top of the table while Switzerland are placed fourth, meaning the hosts hold the early advantage in the group standings heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch North Macedonia vs Switzerland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: