How to watch today's North Korea vs Japan U17 World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

North Korea U17will faceJapan U17 on Tuesday at Aspire Zone - Pitch 4 in Doha in the FIFA U-17 World Cup knockout stages.

North Korea has been strong defensively throughout the tournament, conceding only two goals so far, while Japan boasts a balanced squad with dynamic attacking options and solid midfield control. Both teams are motivated to progress deeper into the tournament in this high-stakes encounter.

North Korea U17 vs Japan U17 kick-off time

The match will be shown live on Tuesday at Aspire Zone, with kick-off at 10.15 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

North Korea U17 team news

North Korea enter the match with no major new injuries or suspensions, maintaining a disciplined defensive unit led by goalkeeper Ri Ro-Gwon.

The team has been solid in defense, but will need to improve its attacking output to overcome Japan’s organized defense. They rely on physicality and quick counter-attacks.

Japan U17 team news

Japan’s squad has seen some late squad changes, with forward Dani Daichi withdrawn due to injury and replaced by midfielder Maki Kitahara, slightly altering their attacking balance.

Japan plays with a technically strong midfield featuring Takeshi Wada and Futa Takeno, aiming to dominate possession and create scoring opportunities. The team remains healthy overall, ready to challenge North Korea’s defense with intricate passing and pace.

