How to watch today's Nice vs Rangers Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Nice and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nice will take on Rangers in the Europa League at the Allianz Riviera Stadium on Thursday.

Rangers are 10th in the standings, with seven points from their first four matches. Nice, on the other hand, are winless in the competition so far and will be desperate to claim points at home.

How to watch Nice vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Nice vs Rangers kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Allianz Riviera

The match will be played at the Allianz Riviera Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Nice team news

The hosts are likely to be without Jonathan Clauss, Ali Abdi, Antoine Mendy, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Morgan Sanson, and Terem Moffi, all sidelined with ongoing injury concerns.

Sofiane Diop and Moise Bombito are suspended for this game and will be unavailable for selection.

Rangers team news

As for the visitors, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Rabbi Matondo, Tom Lawrence, and Oscar Cortes are all expected to remain unavailable for this fixture.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Scottish team's camp as they look to climb up the standings with a win on Thursday.

NCE Last match RAN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Nice 0 - 2 Rangers 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

