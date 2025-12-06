How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Burnley Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Burnley make the trip to St James' Park on Saturday desperate to halt a five-game losing skid in the Premier League, a slide that has dragged them deeper into the relegation battle.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will still be kicking themselves after being twice clawed back in a frustrating 2-2 draw with Tottenham earlier in the week. Eddie Howe will be demanding a response, especially at home and especially against a side tipped by many as relegation favourites.

Scott Parker's men fell 1-0 to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, but the scoreline arguably didn’t tell the whole story — the Clarets had a strong case that they were the better team over the 90 minutes, even if they left empty-handed again.

Newcastle United vs Burnley kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley will be played at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, December 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Yoane Wissa have all been ruled out through injury, while there's still no concrete update on Sven Botman or William Osula, and as things stand, neither appears likely to be involved. The silver lining for Newcastle is the return of Sandro Tonali, who came off the bench in midweek and now looks primed for his first start back against Burnley.

Burnley team news

As for the visitors, Burnley will make the trip north without three key squad members, Zeki Amdouni, Connor Roberts and Jordan Beyer, all of whom are sidelined until after the turn of the year.

