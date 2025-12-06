+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Burnley Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley make the trip to St James' Park on Saturday desperate to halt a five-game losing skid in the Premier League, a slide that has dragged them deeper into the relegation battle.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will still be kicking themselves after being twice clawed back in a frustrating 2-2 draw with Tottenham earlier in the week. Eddie Howe will be demanding a response, especially at home and especially against a side tipped by many as relegation favourites.

Scott Parker's men fell 1-0 to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, but the scoreline arguably didn’t tell the whole story — the Clarets had a strong case that they were the better team over the 90 minutes, even if they left empty-handed again.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Newcastle United vs Burnley kick-off time

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Burnley will be played at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, December 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs Burnley Probable lineups

Newcastle United team news

Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Yoane Wissa have all been ruled out through injury, while there's still no concrete update on Sven Botman or William Osula, and as things stand, neither appears likely to be involved. The silver lining for Newcastle is the return of Sandro Tonali, who came off the bench in midweek and now looks primed for his first start back against Burnley.

Burnley team news

As for the visitors, Burnley will make the trip north without three key squad members, Zeki Amdouni, Connor Roberts and Jordan Beyer, all of whom are sidelined until after the turn of the year.

