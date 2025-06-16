How to watch New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are set to open a new series Monday against Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels in a clash between clubs trending in different directions.
The Angels continue to struggle, having dropped five of their last six games. They were handed another defeat on Saturday by the Orioles, marking their second straight loss. Entering Sunday, Los Angeles sat at 33-36, holding down fourth place in the AL West and trailing the division-leading Astros by 6.5 games.
Meanwhile, the Yankees also came into Sunday looking to rebound after suffering a narrow one-run defeat to the Red Sox, their second consecutive loss. Despite the skid, New York maintained a firm grip atop the AL East with a 42-27 record, holding a 4.5-game cushion over both the Rays and Blue Jays.
How to watch New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: YES, FDSW
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time
The New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.
|Date
|Monday, June 16, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Yankee Stadium
|Location
|The Bronx, New York
New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players
New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels Series info
Game 2
|Date
|Tuesday, June 17, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:05 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Yankees)
|Will Warren
|Starting Pitcher (Angels)
|Kyle Hendricks
|TV Channel
|YES and FDSW
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 3
|Date
|Wednesday, June 18, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:05 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Yankees)
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Starting Pitcher (Angels)
|Jack Kochanowicz
|TV Channel
|Amazon Prime Video and FDSW
|Livestream
|Fubo
Game 4
|Date
|Thursday, June 19, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|1:05 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Yankees)
|Carlos Rodon
|Starting Pitcher (Angels)
|Tyler Anderson
|TV Channel
|MLB Network, YES and FDSW
|Livestream
|Fubo
New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|29.05.25
|MLB
|Los Angeles Angels
|New York Yankees
|0 – 1
|28.05.25
|MLB
|Los Angeles Angels
|New York Yankees
|2 – 3
|27.05.25
|MLB
|Los Angeles Angels
|New York Yankees
|1 – 5
|09.08.24
|MLB
|New York Yankees
|Los Angeles Angels
|4 – 9
|08.08.24
|MLB
|New York Yankees
|Los Angeles Angels
|2 – 8