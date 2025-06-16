How to watch New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are set to open a new series Monday against Jo Adell and the Los Angeles Angels in a clash between clubs trending in different directions.

The Angels continue to struggle, having dropped five of their last six games. They were handed another defeat on Saturday by the Orioles, marking their second straight loss. Entering Sunday, Los Angeles sat at 33-36, holding down fourth place in the AL West and trailing the division-leading Astros by 6.5 games.

Meanwhile, the Yankees also came into Sunday looking to rebound after suffering a narrow one-run defeat to the Red Sox, their second consecutive loss. Despite the skid, New York maintained a firm grip atop the AL East with a 42-27 record, holding a 4.5-game cushion over both the Rays and Blue Jays.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Yankees vs the Los Angeles Angels MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: YES, FDSW

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch time

The New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Angels in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York.

Date Monday, June 16, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location The Bronx, New York

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels team news, injury reports & key players

New York Yankees team news

Los Angeles Angels team news

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels Series info

Game 2

Date Tuesday, June 17, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Will Warren Starting Pitcher (Angels) Kyle Hendricks TV Channel YES and FDSW Livestream Fubo

Game 3

Date Wednesday, June 18, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Ryan Yarbrough Starting Pitcher (Angels) Jack Kochanowicz TV Channel Amazon Prime Video and FDSW Livestream Fubo

Game 4

Date Thursday, June 19, 2025 First-Pitch Time 1:05 pm ET Starting Pitcher (Yankees) Carlos Rodon Starting Pitcher (Angels) Tyler Anderson TV Channel MLB Network, YES and FDSW Livestream Fubo

New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels head-to-head record