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How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Sky (8-26) look to snap a six-game road skid when they visit the New York Liberty (22-13) at Barclays Center on Thursday.

New York, fresh off an 85-75 win over Minnesota, is clinging to second place in the standings and needs to keep stacking wins to hold that spot. 

The WNBA delivers top-tier action as New York Liberty takes on Chicago Sky, a game no basketball aficionado should miss. Elevate your viewing experience by gaining insights from promos at US sportsbooks, which can serve as valuable assets for crafting more informed and strategic game engagement.

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Chicago, meanwhile, has dropped eight of its last nine, including Tuesday’s 88-94 loss to Seattle despite a late rally. Angel Reese, back from injury, posted 19 points and seven boards in the loss against seattle and will be tested again against Jonquel Jones and New York’s dominant frontcourt.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever will take place on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

DateThursday, August 21, 2025
Time7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
ArenaBarclays Center 
LocationBrooklyn, New York

How to watch New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty vs the Chicago Sky live on CBS and Fubo Streaming Platform.

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New York Liberty vs Chicago Sky Team News & Key Performers

New York Liberty Team News

Sabrina Ionescu drives the Liberty offense with 19.1 points and 5.4 assists per game, while Jonquel Jones anchors the paint with 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. Ionescu also leads the team in steals (1.4) and three-pointers (2.3 per game).

Chicago Sky Team News

For the Sky, rookie Kamilla Cardoso paces the scoring at 12.7 points while adding 8.2 boards. Angel Reese continues to dominate the glass with 12.3 rebounds, Ariel Atkins leads in assists (3.4) and steals (1.7), and Rachel Banham provides the outside shooting touch with 2.1 threes per game. Elizabeth Williams protects the rim with a team-high one block per night.

Head-to-Head Records

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
11.06.25WNBANew York Liberty WChicago Sky W85 - 66
23.05.25WNBAChicago Sky WNew York Liberty W74 - 99
13.07.24WNBAChicago Sky WNew York Liberty W67 - 81
12.07.24WNBANew York Liberty WChicago Sky W91 - 76
05.06.24WNBAChicago Sky WNew York Liberty W75 - 88
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