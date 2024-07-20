How to watch today's New England Revolution vs FC Dallas MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New England Revolution and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New England Revolution will take on FC Dallas in the MLS at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

New England are stuck at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and will be desperate for a win. Odds are not in their favour, as the team has lost four out of their last five games.

Dallas are 11th in the Western Conference standings and will be hoping to climb up the standings with more wins in the bag. They will be confident as well, following two wins at home against Austin and LA Galaxy.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England Revolution vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Date: July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

The match will be played at the Gillette Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch New England Revolution vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

Tomas Chancalay has not played for the New England Revolution in nearly two months and remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Carles Gil and Nacho Gil are also unavailable for the home side due to injuries.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Romney, Arreaga, Mensah; Spaulding, Polster, Harkes, Farrell; Panayotou, Wood, Bajraktarevic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivačič, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Romney, Arreaga, Kessler, Lima, Bye, Jones, Miller, Suarez, Farrell Midfielders: Polster, Borrero, Harkes, Bolma, Panayotou, McNamara, Buck, Spaulding, Bajraktarević Forwards: Vrioni, Wood, Boateng, Fry

FC Dallas team news

Petar Musa will be the most significant absence for the team. He will serve his one-game suspension for accumulating his fifth yellow card of the season.

Geovane Jesus, Paxton Pomykal, Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco are also out with injuries.

Dallas possible XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Tafari, Farfan; Twumasi, Lletget, Ntsabeleng, Arriola; Farrington, Sainte, Kamungo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer Defenders: Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley Midfielders: Fraser, Delgado, Lletget, Urzua, Ntsabeleng Forwards: Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Mulato

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/03/22 New England 1 - 0 Dallas MLS 28/06/21 Dallas 2 - 1 New England MLS 03/03/19 Dallas 1 - 1 New England MLS 15/04/18 New England 0 - 1 Dallas MLS 14/02/18 New England 2 - 2 Dallas MLS

Useful links