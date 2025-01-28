How to watch today's Necaxa vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Necaxa will take on Cruz Azul in the Liga MX at the Victoria Stadium on Tuesday.

Necaxa are off to a good start in the Clausura campaign and are currently third in the standings. They will be confident of making it three wins in a row.

Cruz Azul's start has been terrible and they are still chasing their first win of the season. They will be desperate to get off the mark.

How to watch Necaxa vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, TUDN and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Necaxa vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Victoria

The match will be played at the Victoria Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Necaxa team news

Necaxa have won their last two games in a row and will be confident of getting their third straight win in the competition in this mid-week fixture.

There are no fresh injury concerns for the hosts ahead of their fourth game of the Clausura campaign.

Cruz Azul team news

Chasing their first win of the season, Cruz Azul will be glad that they have not reported any new absentees after three rounds.

