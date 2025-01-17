How to watch today's Necaxa vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Necaxa will take on Chivas in the Liga MX up next at the Victoria Stadium on Friday.

Necaxa succumbed to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Pumas UNAM in their Liga MX Clausura opener. They will be hoping to bounce back with a win here.

Chivas, on the other hand, rode on Roberto Alvarado's strike to beat Santos Laguna in their first game of the new season. They will be confident of adding three more points to the bag.

How to watch Necaxa vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DirecTV, TUDN and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Necaxa vs Chivas kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Victoria

The match will be played at the Victoria Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Necaxa team news

Recent roster changes include arrivals like Diber Cambindo, Jose Rodriguez, Pavel Perez, and Jose Paradela. They will all be hoping to get on the starting lineup for the second game of the season.

On the injury front, midfielder Alejandro Andrade is unavailable due to a shoulder issue.

Chivas team news

Based on Rojiblancos' performance in their opening match, Erick Gutiérrez emerges as a key player to watch against Necaxa.

He will be one of the first names on the team sheet. There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.

